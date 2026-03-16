Facts: With 233 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

With 297 runs, Andre Fletcher is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots this season.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals have had an underwhelming campaign thus far, in the last match they went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals registered their first win of the season as they won the game by 27 runs. With one win in seven matches thus far, they are currently sixth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have lacked consistency thus far as they have managed three wins in nine matches and need a win to have a chance of making the playoffs. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 45%

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Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King did not have a great season last term and struggled in the first half of the campaign this term. In the last three matches he has scored 39, 98* and 42 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this term he has scored 161 runs with an average of 17.88. In the last match he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Barbados Royals 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers in Barbados during the match which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have had a dismal campaign so far as they have one win in seven matches and are sixth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have managed just one win in the last four matches and with three wins thus far, they are currently fifth on the table.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had an upper hand in this fixture against Barbados Royals 11-10. Both sides went head to head this season and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the game.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 10

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 11

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this penultimate game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far and are desperate for maximum points in the remaining fixture. Even though this season has been an improvement for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, they still haven’t done enough to secure a playoff spot. In nine matches they have won three games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Barbados Royals did not have a single win in the first six matches but they beat Saint Lucia Kings in the last game and are sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even with all the struggles, Barbados Royals have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Brandon King to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Brandon King did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the season as with 233 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored seven runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors. With 297 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Ramon Simmonds to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Ramon Simmonds had an excellent outing in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Saint Lucia Kings. With 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has been excellent so far this season. He bagged two wickets in the last game and with 13 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.