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Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

BARR

35%

Chance of Winning

TKR

65%

Parimatch

1.52
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.50
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.53
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Barbados Royals take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 28th game of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 13 at 04:30 AM IST.
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 262 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.
  • With 369 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

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Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals’ struggles continued in the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. It was a brilliant game for the neutrals, SKNP batted first and scored 150 runs and Barbados Royals lost the game by one run. Barbados Royals have managed just one win this season and are currently sixth on the table.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders once again had a brilliant campaign thus far as once again this season they have made the playoffs this season. So far this season they have managed six wins and are second on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 35%
  • Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 65%

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Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King has been magnificent in the second half of the season and we expect him to carry on his form. In the last four matches he has scored 39, 98*, 42 and 29 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been sensational once again this season as so far this season Pollard has scored 291 runs with an average of 72.75 which is sensational. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.85

Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.85

Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders

1.92

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers in Barbados during the match which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King

Batter

Kofi James

Batter

Shaqkere Parris

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Rovman Powell

All-rounder

Kadeem Alleyne

All-rounder

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

All-rounder

Daniel Sams

Bowler

Nyeem Young

Bowler

Ramon Simmonds

Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have had a dismal campaign so far as they have one win in eight matches and are sixth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales

Batter

Colin Munro

Batter

Keacy Carty

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Nicholas Pooran

Wicket-keeper

Kieron Pollard

All-rounder

Joshua Da Silva

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

All-rounder

Terrance Hinds

Bowler

Mohammad Amir

Bowler

Usman Tariq

Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have looked great so far as they have six wins in nine matches and are currently second on the table.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Barbados Royals 17-10. Both sides went head to head this season and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 10

Trinbago Knight Riders: 17

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this penultimate game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Much like last season Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated the group stages once again and have already qualified for the playoffs this term. They would be hoping to close out the group stages on a positive note as they lost the last two matches. On the other hand Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact this season and have managed just one win in eight matches and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game they also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

T20

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, Bridgetown

Icon

Barbados Royals

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.52
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Trinbago Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.50

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.53

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Brandon King to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Brandon King has been the standout batter for Barbados Royals this season. He did not have a great start to the campaign but with 262 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 369 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Ramon Simmonds to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Ramon Simmonds struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has bagged 10 wickets and has been consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Amir to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Mohammad Amir did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head for the second time this season and Trinbago Knight Riders would be hoping to complete a double this season. The bookmakers have sided with Trinbago Knight Rides and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Barbados Royals to win - 2.52 (PariMatch)
  • Trinbago Knight Riders to win - 1.52 (PariMatch)
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