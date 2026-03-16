Facts: With 262 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

With 369 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals’ struggles continued in the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. It was a brilliant game for the neutrals, SKNP batted first and scored 150 runs and Barbados Royals lost the game by one run. Barbados Royals have managed just one win this season and are currently sixth on the table.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders once again had a brilliant campaign thus far as once again this season they have made the playoffs this season. So far this season they have managed six wins and are second on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 35%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 65%

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Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King has been magnificent in the second half of the season and we expect him to carry on his form. In the last four matches he has scored 39, 98*, 42 and 29 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been sensational once again this season as so far this season Pollard has scored 291 runs with an average of 72.75 which is sensational. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers in Barbados during the match which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have had a dismal campaign so far as they have one win in eight matches and are sixth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have looked great so far as they have six wins in nine matches and are currently second on the table.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Barbados Royals 17-10. Both sides went head to head this season and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 10

Trinbago Knight Riders: 17

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this penultimate game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Much like last season Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated the group stages once again and have already qualified for the playoffs this term. They would be hoping to close out the group stages on a positive note as they lost the last two matches. On the other hand Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact this season and have managed just one win in eight matches and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game they also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Brandon King to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Brandon King has been the standout batter for Barbados Royals this season. He did not have a great start to the campaign but with 262 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 369 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Ramon Simmonds to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Ramon Simmonds struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has bagged 10 wickets and has been consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Amir to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Mohammad Amir did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.