Facts: With 346 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

With 219 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after a disappointing loss against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they lost the game by five runs. Unlike last season, Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled for consistency thus far as they have managed four wins in seven matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into the final game of the season needing a win to make the playoffs this season. So far this season they have managed four wins and are third on the table. In the last match they beat Barbados Royals. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 64%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 36%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moeen Ali’s has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as so far he has scored 46 runs with an average of 7.66. In the last match he has scored 19 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo has only played twice this season and has been excellent so far this season. In the two matches, Jangoo has scored 57 and 22 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after two wins in the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Usama Mir, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Naveen-ul-Haq, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Amir Jangoo Batter Karima Gore Batter Andries Gous Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Salman Irshad Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 2

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 1

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have struggled for consistency so far this season as both teams are in the fight for a playoff spot this season. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons got off to a great start this season as they had one defeat in the first four games but since then they have managed two wins in five matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table, another win would all but seal a playoff spot. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have already beaten Guyana Amazon Warriors this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope was decent once again in the last game as he scored 31 off 27 balls and was the top scorer in the game. With 346 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore struggled to make an impact last game but we expect him to turn things around as with 219 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir was superb once again in the last game as he conceded just 19 runs in four overs. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Obed McCoy struggled to make an impact in the last match as he was expensive regardless he has been the standout bowler thus far and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.