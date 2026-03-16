Facts: With 416 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

With 262 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational in the group stages last season but have struggled for consistency this term regardless, they are through to the playoffs once again this term. In the last match they went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings and won the game with two wickets to spare.

This season has been a struggle for Barbados Royals as they have managed just two wins this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they beat Saint Lucia Kings and would be hoping to end the campaign on a high. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 65%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 35%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moeen Ali’s struggles continued in this last game as he scored 17 runs. So far this season he has scored 73 runs with an average of 9.12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been consistent and has scored 240 runs with an average of 60. In the last match he scored 27* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Barbados Royals 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have one win in the last three matches but have still managed to seal a playoff spot this season.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have had a dismal campaign as they have two wins in nine matches and are sixth on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Barbados Royals 19-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 19

Barbados Royals: 09

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals head into the final game of the group stages with the faith already decided for the two sides. It has been anything but a perfect season for Guyana Amazon Warriors but still they have done enough to seal the final playoff spot in this season. They head into this game after an important win against Saint Lucia Kings. On the other hand, this season has been a struggle for Barbados Royals as they have managed just two wins in nine matches and have missed the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game but it was Barbados Royals who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope was excellent in the last match as he scored 44 against Saint Lucia Kings. With 416 runs, Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brandon King to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Brandon King has been the standout batter for Barbados Royals this season. He did not have a great game in the last outing but with 262 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir was superb once again in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/27. With 17 wickets, Tahir is the leading wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ramon Simmonds to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Ramon Simmonds continued his excellent form in the last match as he bagged two wickets. He has bagged 12 wickets and has been consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.