Facts: With 372 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

With 337 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational in the group stages last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this term as they have managed just four wins in eight matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and they lost the match by four wickets.

Saint Lucia Kings struggled in the last game against Barbuda Royals but they had already qualified for the playoffs prior to the game and still remain at the top of the table. Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after four wins in the last five matches. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moeen Ali’s struggles continued in this last game as he scored 10 runs. So far this season he has scored 56 runs with an average of 8.0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been solid so far this season. So far this season David has scored 181 runs with an average of 36.20. In the last match he scored 44 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors 2.07 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled to make an impact but with four wins they are currently fourth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 15-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Saint Lucia Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Saint Lucia Kings: 11

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings head into this game in contrasting form. Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the campaign but have been sensational in the second half of the campaign and have already qualified for the playoffs this season. In the last match they lost against Barbados Royals but still remained at the top of the table. On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after an embarrassing defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Royals as they got bowled out for 99 runs. They have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Guyana Amazon Warriors have lost the last two games, they have managed a better opening partnership in both games which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope did not have a great game in the last outing, he was still the top run scorer for his side. With 372 runs, Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Tim Seifert had a decent game against Barbados Royals as he scored 24 off 13 balls. With 337 runs thus far, Seifert is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir was superb once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With 16 wickets thus far Tahir is the leading wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi had an incredible game once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets. So far this season Shamsi has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.