Facts: With 262 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

With 223 runs, Andre Fletcher is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team in the group stages last season and once again they have looked decent thus far as they head into this game after back to back wins. In the last match Guyana Amazon Warriors went head to head against Trinbago Knight Riders and they won the game by three wickets.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this game after three defeats in a row and so far this season they have won twice in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against the Trinbago Knight Riders. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 41%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moeen Ali’s struggles continued in the last game against Barbados Royals as he got out on a duck. So far this season Ali has scored 23 runs in five matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers did not have a great start to the campaign and has struggled for consistency. So far this season he has scored 154 runs with an average of 22.16. In the last game he scored 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after back to back wins at home and are currently fourth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have managed just two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 15-06. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 06

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head for the second time this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated the game. This has been a favourable fixture for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the past as they have won each of the last four matches. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have once again struggled for consistency this season as they have managed just two wins in eight matches and need a perfect run in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 62 runs against Barbados Royals.With 262 runs, Hope is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 off 23 balls. So far this season he has scored 223 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir has been sensational so far this season as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he ended with the bowling figures of 1/39. With 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.