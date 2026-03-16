Facts: With 262 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

With 352 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team in the group stages last season and once again they have looked decent thus far even though they have lost two in five matches. In the last match Guyana Amazon Warriors went head to head against Barbados Royals and they won the game with four wickets to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders have had a stunning campaign so far as they have six wins in eight matches and are currently at the top of the table. They have already qualified for the playoffs this season. In the last game, they lost against Saint Lucia Kings. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 41%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 59%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moeen Ali’s struggles continued in the last game against Barbados Royals as he got out on a duck. So far this season Ali has scored 23 runs in five matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been sensational once again this season as so far this season Pollard has scored 237 runs with an average of 59.25. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after an important win against Barbados Royals and with three wins in five matches, they are fourth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have looked great so far as they have six wins in eight matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have an upper hand in this fixture against Guyana Amazon Warriors 17-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Trinbago Knight Riders: 17

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head for the second time this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season Trinbago Knight Riders dominated the match as they won the match with six wickets to spare. Trinbago Knight Riders had an opening stand of 116 runs in the game which turned out to be the deciding factor in the game. Even though Trinbago Knight Riders lost the last game against Saint Lucia Kings, they have been sensational this season and would be hoping to seal a top two spot this season. On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors have three wins in five matches and are fourth on the table. We expect Trinbago Knight Riders openers will have a great game once again and they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 62 runs against Barbados Royals. With 262 runs, Hope is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 352 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir has been sensational so far this season as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Amir to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Mohammad Amir did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.