Facts: With 686 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for India Women in this calendar year.

With 146 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in this calendar year.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

India Women headed into this series after some brilliant performances in the ODI format as they had won three of the last four matches. India Women batters had a decent showing in the last match against Australia Women but their bowlers had no answers to the Australian onslaught as they trail the series 1-0.

On the other hand, Australia Women continued their domination in the ODI format and they showcased why they are considered one of the best teams in the World, Australia registered their 13th win in as many games and lead the series 1-0. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Women’ chances of winning - 26%

Australia Women’ chances of winning - 74%

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India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pratika Rawal has been excellent since she made her debut. So far this year Rawal has scored 633 runs with an average of 56.90, in the last game she scored 64 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner was outstanding in the England series earlier this year. So far this season Gardner has scored 146 runs in three matches and has been one of the most consistent batters which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership to be Under 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be India Women 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Mullanpur during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harleen Deol Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women headed into this game after struggling to make an impact in the opening game as they trail the series 1-0.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy, Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women head into this series after 13 straight wins in ODI format and are currently ranked one in ICC rankings.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated this fixture in the past against India Women 47-10. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia Women won the game.

Head to Head

India Women: 10

Australia Women: 47

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Australia Women

India Women and Australia Women go head to head in the ODI series after both sides have done well in this calendar year. Australia Women continued their domination in the opening game as they registered their 13th win on the bounce and have further solidified their position as one of the best teams in the world. India Women batted first in the game and they got off to a great start as India Women posted 281 runs in 50 overs. Australia dominated the run chase as they managed to chase the target in the 45th overs and they won the game with eight wickets to spare. India Women openers posted an opening stand of 114 runs which makes us believe India Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Smiriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana was excellent in the opening game as she scored 58 off 63 balls. So far in this calendar year, she has scored 686 runs and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great series against England as she scored 90 runs in three matches but scored 77 runs in the opening game and took her side over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler

Sneh Rana did not have a great game in the last outing as she was expensive but that doesn’t change the fact she has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alana King to be Australia Women’ top bowler

Alana King was fabulous in the England series for Australia Women and even though she struggled in the opening game, King remains the leading wicket taker for Australia in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.