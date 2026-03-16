Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Prediction
STL
62%
Chance of Winning
ABF
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Facts:
- With 159 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.
- With 218 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning
Saint Lucia Kings have made positive strides so far in this campaign as they have suffered just one defeat in six matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and managed to chase down the target and won the game by seven wickets.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into this game after yet another disappointing loss against Trinbago Knight Riders as they got outplayed and eventually lost the game by eight wickets. ABF have managed three wins in seven matches. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 62%
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 38%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim David has been solid so far this season. He headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance against South Africa. So far this season he has scored 97 runs with an average of 32.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rahkeem Cornwall has had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 48 runs in seven matches which clearly showcases his struggles. We expect his struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in St Lucia during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Keon Gaston
|
Bowler
|
Khary Pierre
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings have lost just once so far in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Karima Gore
|
Batter
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Jewel Andrew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost two of the last three matches and are currently second on the table.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings have an upper hand in this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings: 02
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 00
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings
Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head for the second time this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain. Saint Lucia Kings dominated this fixture last season as they completed a double over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and would be hoping to continue their brilliant form in this campaign. So far this season Saint Lucia Kings have registered just one defeat so far and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost two of the last three matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
T20
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet
St. Lucia Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Johnson Charles had an incredible game in the last outing as he scored 47 off 17 balls against St Kitts and Nevis and Patriots and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Karima Gore heads into this game after a disappointing outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as with 218 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers
David Wiese to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
David Wiese has been sensational so far this season as he has been consistent so far and with four wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
Obed McCoy struggled to make an impact in the last match against Trinbago Knight Riders. He has been brilliant so far this season and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Saint Lucia Kings
- Saint Lucia Kings to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win - 2.35 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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