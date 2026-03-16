Facts: With 99 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

With 72 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings had a fabulous season last term as they had seven wins in ten matches in the group stages. So far this season they have struggled for consistency as Saint Lucia Kings have managed one win in three matches and are fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against Trinbago Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact so far as they remain the only side yet to register a single point so far in this campaign. In the last match they lost against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 56%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 44%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David has been exceptional in T20 format prior to this tournament. He got off to a great start against SKNP as he scored 46 off 23 balls. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King did not have a great season last term as he played four matches and scored 59 runs with an average of 14.75. In the two games so far, Kings has scored 3 and 22 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Saint Lucia Kings 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in St Lucia during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings have struggled so far this campaign as they have one win in three matches.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact so far as they have lost both games and are currently sixth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Barbados Royals have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-11. Last season both sides went head to head twice and Saint Lucia Kings won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 11

Barbados Royals: 13

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals head into this campaign after both sides made the playoffs last season but have struggled so far in this campaign. Barbados Royals remain the only team in this tournament yet to register a single point after two games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Saint Lucia Kings won on both occasions. So far this season Saint Lucia Kings have done well as they have managed opening stands of 21 and 74 and we believe they will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals T20 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 47 runs against Trinbago Knight Riders. With 99 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he scored a half century in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he was the standout bowler last season and was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Barbados Royals. So far this season he has bagged three wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.