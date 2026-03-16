Facts: With 338 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

With 447 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings have once again been dominant in the group stages this season as they have once again made the playoffs this season. Even though Saint Lucia Kings lost the last two matches, they still ended up at the top of the table. In the last match they went head to head against Guyana Amazon Warriors and they lost the game by two wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational in the group stages last season but struggled for consistency this season. They won back to back games and ended up second on the table. In the last match they beat Barbados Royals by 64 runs. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David has been solid so far this season. So far this season David has scored 184 runs with an average of 30.66. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe David will score well in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali has struggled to make an impact this season as in the last match he scored seven and so far this season he has scored 80 runs with an average of 10 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings lost the last two games in the group stages but with five wins they still ended up at the top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after a strong finish to the group stages as they won each of the last two games and ended up second on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 16-11. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 11

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 16

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings head into this game in contrasting form. After a stunning start to the campaign Saint Lucia Kings qualified for the playoffs with few games to spare and since then their form has taken a nosedive as they ended the group stages with back to back defeats but still ended up at the top of the table. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled for consistency but when it mattered the most they won back to back games and finished second on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages this season and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both head to head games, Guyana Amazon Warriors ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Tim Seifert struggled in the last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 338 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 31 off 19 balls. He has been pretty consistent in the group stages and with 447 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi had an incredible game once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. So far this season Shamsi has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir was superb once again in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/16. With 18 wickets, Tahir is the leading wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.