Facts: With 99 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

With 138 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings had a fabulous season last term as they had seven wins in ten matches in the group stages. So far this season they have struggled for consistency as Saint Lucia Kings have managed one win in four matches and are fifth on the table. The last match against Barbados Royals was called off due to rain.

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a solid campaign last season as they made the finals last term. Once again they have looked great so far as with two wins in two games, they are second on the table. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 38%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David has been exceptional in T20 format prior to this tournament. He got off to a great start against SKNP as he scored 46 off 23 balls. Even though he struggled in the last innings, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 169 runs in ten matches. In the opening game of the season Ali scored 19 off 17 balls and he did not bat in the last game regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Saint Lucia Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in St Lucia during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings have struggled so far this campaign as they have one win in four matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have once again looked great so far as they have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 15-10. Last season both sides went head to head in the finals and Saint Lucia Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 10

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this campaign after both sides dominated the group stages last season and made the playoffs where they went head to head twice. In the two matches in the group stages it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who dominated the games but in the playoffs the script got turned and Saint Lucia Kings beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals. This season the defending champions have struggled so far as they have one win in four matches. On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors have won both games thus far and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Guyana Amazon Warriors have won both games, they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.31 Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now!

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles continued his excellent form in the last innings as he scored 47 runs against Trinbago Knight Riders. With 99 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope has had a terrific start to the campaign so far. In the last match he scored 82 off 54 balls and with 138 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he was the standout bowler last season and was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir has been excellent so far this season, in the last match he bagged five wickets against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.