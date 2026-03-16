Facts: With 112 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

With 186 runs, Andre Fletcher is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots this season.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after a brilliant performance against one of the favourites Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last outing. They managed to chase down the target of 202 runs and won the game with four wickets to spare. With two wins so far, Saint Lucia Kings are currently second on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have once again been a disappointment so far this season. They lost nine games in a row last year and so far this season they have four defeats in the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 54%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 46%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David has been solid so far this season. He headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance against South Africa. In the last game he scored 25 off 15 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers did not have a great start to the campaign. So far this season he has scored 127 runs with an average of 21.16. In the last match he scored 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2.01 Bet on Parimatch

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in St Lucia during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings have struggled for consistency so far as they have managed two wins in five matches.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost four of the last five matches and with two wins so far, they are fifth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings have an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Saint Lucia Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 10

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 07

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head for the second time this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a great game for the neutrals as Saint Lucia Kings won the game by three runs but it was St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who had a better opening partnership in the game. Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after a brilliant win against Guyana Amazon Warriors and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost four of the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table. Saint Lucia Kings have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles has been the standout batter so far this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, Charles remains the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 16 off 15 balls regardless we are going to back him as with 186 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

David Wiese to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

David Wiese has been sensational so far this season as he has been consistent so far and with four wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he ended with the bowling figures of 1/16. With ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.