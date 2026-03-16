Facts: With 452 runs, Johnson Charles was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season.

With 504 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders last season.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings had an incredible campaign last season as they ended up with seven wins in ten matches in the group stages and made the playoffs. Once again this season they are unbeaten after two matches and are currently third on the table. They won the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the last outing as they lost the game by eight runs. They are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 37%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David headed into this tournament after a brilliant showing against South Africa in the T20 series. In the opening game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots he scored 46 off 23 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 235 runs. He has been pretty consistent this year and in the last match he scored 43 off 28 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in St Lucia during the game and there is a chance we might see light rain as well. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings made the playoffs last season and are unbeaten after two matches this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent campaign last term as they won seven matches and made the playoffs.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 17-7. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 07

Trinbago Knight Riders: 17

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides were dominant in the group stages last season and they made the playoffs. Saint Lucia Kings have made positive strides this season as they are unbeaten after two matches and would be hoping to dominate the next few games as they will be playing at home. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they lost the game by eight runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trinbago Knight Riders have had a better opening stand in both matches so far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.37 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now!

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles was sensational last season as he scored 452 runs and was the leading run scorer. In the opening game he scored 52 off 28 balls against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro has been sensational so far this season, in the opening game against SKNP he scored a brilliant century and in the last match he scored 44 off 18 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he bagged 16 wickets and was one of the top wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq continued his excellent form in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. So far he has six wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.