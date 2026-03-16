Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction
STL
37%
Chance of Winning
TKR
63%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Facts:
- With 452 runs, Johnson Charles was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season.
- With 504 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders last season.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Saint Lucia Kings had an incredible campaign last season as they ended up with seven wins in ten matches in the group stages and made the playoffs. Once again this season they are unbeaten after two matches and are currently third on the table. They won the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the last outing as they lost the game by eight runs. They are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 37%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim David headed into this tournament after a brilliant showing against South Africa in the T20 series. In the opening game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots he scored 46 off 23 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 235 runs. He has been pretty consistent this year and in the last match he scored 43 off 28 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in St Lucia during the game and there is a chance we might see light rain as well. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Keon Gaston
|
Bowler
|
Khary Pierre
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings made the playoffs last season and are unbeaten after two matches this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Usman Tariq
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent campaign last term as they won seven matches and made the playoffs.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 17-7. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings: 07
Trinbago Knight Riders: 17
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings
Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides were dominant in the group stages last season and they made the playoffs. Saint Lucia Kings have made positive strides this season as they are unbeaten after two matches and would be hoping to dominate the next few games as they will be playing at home. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they lost the game by eight runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trinbago Knight Riders have had a better opening stand in both matches so far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders
T20
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet
St. Lucia Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Trinbago Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Johnson Charles was sensational last season as he scored 452 runs and was the leading run scorer. In the opening game he scored 52 off 28 balls against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Colin Munro has been sensational so far this season, in the opening game against SKNP he scored a brilliant century and in the last match he scored 44 off 18 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Alzarri Joseph did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he bagged 16 wickets and was one of the top wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Usman Tariq continued his excellent form in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. So far he has six wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Saint Lucia Kings to win - 2.37 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win - 1.58 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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