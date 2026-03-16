Facts: With 318 runs, Andre Fletcher was the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the last campaign.

With 225 runs, Justin Greaves was the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this season after a dismal campaign last season as they won just one game in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. They have lost each of the last nine matches and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Their only win came against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last term.

Much like their opponents, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled to make an impact last season as they won three matches in the group stages and ended up fifth on the table. They ended the campaign with three defeats in the last four matches. As per our calculations, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ’ chances of winning - 45%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 55%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Mayers had a solid campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent players for SKNP last term. He scored 268 runs last term and was the second highest run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to make an impact last season as he played nine matches last season and scored 58 runs with an average of 8.28 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in St. Kitts and Nevis during the game with minimum chances of any disruption.Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Alick Athanaze, Evin Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Mikyle Louis, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nawaz, Navin Bidaisee, Andre Fletcher, Leniko Boucher, Ashmead Nedd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jeremiah Louis, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Ashmead Nedd All-rounder Mikyle Louis All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots struggled to make an impact last season as they had one win in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Bevon Jacobs, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Rahkeem Cornwall, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Joshua James, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Allah Mohammad, Jayden Seales, Karima Gore, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Justin Greaves Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Odean Smith All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Shamar Springer All-rounder Karima Gore Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season as they managed three wins in ten matches and ended up fifth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have identical records in this fixture. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 01

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 01

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season as both teams were knocked out in the group stages. Both sides went head to head twice last year. SKNP won the first game by one wicket and in the reverse fixture Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game with two wickets to spare. SKNP only managed one win last season and would be hoping for a good start this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the last four matches SKNP conceded opening stand of 115, 57, 0 and 43 and in three of the last four matches they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher heads into this tournament hoping to replicate his form from last season. Last year he scored 318 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Greaves to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Justin Greaves was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season. With 225 runs last season, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was brilliant in CPL last season as he bagged 15 wickets. He is expected to make his debut for SKNP this season and we believe he will play a key role this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shamar Springer to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Shamar Springer had an incredible season last year as he was the stand out bowler for his side. Last season Springer bagged 12 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.