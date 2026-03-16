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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction

SKN

43%

Chance of Winning

BARR

57%

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1.74
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Melbet

1.70
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Batery

1.75
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T20

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Barbados Royals in the eighth game of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 22 at 04:30 AM IST.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 145 runs, Andre Fletcher is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this campaign.
  • With 453 runs, Quinton de Kock was the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals last season.

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have once again struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they won just one game in the group stage and ended up sixth on the table. This season, they have lost three of the four matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Saint Lucia Kings.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals had a decent campaign last season as they made the playoffs even though they struggled for consistency last term. They went head to head against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and lost the match. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 57%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Mayers had a decent campaign last term but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far Mayers has scored 67 runs with an average of 16.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Brandon King did not have a great season last term as he played four matches and scored 59 runs with an average of 14.75. In the last game he scored three runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87

Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

2.05

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in St. Kitts and Nevis during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis

Batter

Kyle Mayers

Batter

Alick Athanaze

Batter

Jason Holder

All-rounder

Andre Fletcher

Wicket-keeper

Jyd Goolie

All-rounder

Abbas Afridi

All-rounder

Rilee Rossouw

All-rounder

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowler

Waqar Salamkheil

Bowler

Naseem Shah

Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King

Batter

Kofi James

Batter

Shaqkere Parris

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Rovman Powell

All-rounder

Kadeem Alleyne

All-rounder

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

All-rounder

Ramon Simmonds

Bowler

Nyeem Young

Bowler

Ramon Simmonds

Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals made the playoffs last season but have lost the opening game of the season against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had an upper hand in this fixture against Barbados Royals 10-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Barbados Royals won the game.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 10

Barbados Royals: 08

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Last season was a struggle for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and once again they have stuttered in this campaign as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce. Last season Barbados Royals dominated this fixture as they beat SKNP twice in the group stages. Even though St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have struggled this season, they have had a better opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

T20

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, Basseterre

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St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.10
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Barbados Royals

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.70

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.75

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 25 off 19 balls against Saint Lucia Kings. With 145 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock had an incredible campaign last season as he scored 453 runs and was the leading run scorer. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was brilliant in CPL last season as he bagged 15 wickets. So far this season he has bagged nine wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the most consistent bowler and we expect him to make a mark. In the opening game of the season he bagged one wicket and conceded just 23 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Barbados Royals

Even though St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have a upper hand in this fixture, Barbados Royals beat them twice last season and even though Barbados lost the opening game of the season, the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and you should do the same as Barbados Royals will register their first win of the season in the upcoming game.
  • St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
  • Barbados Royals to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
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