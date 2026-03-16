Facts: With 318 runs, Andre Fletcher was the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the last campaign.

With 402 runs, Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors last season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this season after a dismal campaign last season. They started last season with a win and once again this year they have bagged maximum points in the opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they won the tie by six wickets and would be hoping to build on that result in the upcoming game.

Much like their opponents, Guyana Amazon Warriors struggled to make an impact last season as they won three matches in the group stages and ended up fifth on the table. They ended the campaign with three defeats in the last four matches. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 40%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 60%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Mayers scored 268 runs last season and was one of the most consistent batters last season. Even though he did not have a great start to the season in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali struggled to make an impact with the bat last season as he was not consistent in the group stages. Ali scored 169 runs in ten matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in St. Kitts and Nevis during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots struggled to make an impact last season but have got off to a great start this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Keemo Paul, Moeen Ali, Riyad Latiff, Romario Shepherd, Ben McDermott, Kemol Savory, Shai Hope, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Shamarh Brooks Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational last season in the group stages as they won seven matches and ended up at the top of the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 12-06. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 06

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 12

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. The difference in quality between the two sides was huge which rightly reflected on the points table. In the group stages Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team last term as they ended up with seven wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost nine games in a row and ended up sixth on the table. Both teams went head to head twice last season and Guyana Amazon Warriors won on both occasions. We believe they will also end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 19 runs in the opening game. Last year he scored 318 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has been sensational in the T20 format this season. Last year he had an incredible season in CPL as he scored 402 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was brilliant in CPL last season as he bagged 15 wickets. He was excellent in the opening game of the season as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

We expect Gudakesh Motie to have a similar impact as he had last season. He was the standout bowler last season as he bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.