Facts: With 318 runs, Andre Fletcher was the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the last campaign.

With 452 runs, Johnson Charles was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start as they beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the opening game of the season. Since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match SKNP went head to head against Trinbago Knight Riders and they lost the game by 12 runs.

On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings had a brilliant campaign last season as they won seven of the ten matches and made the playoffs last season. This season their opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 46%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 54%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Mayers scored 268 runs last season and was one of the most consistent batters last season. This season Mayers struggled in the first two games but in the last match he scored 32 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has showcased his brilliance in the T20 format in the last 12 months, he was sensational against South Africa prior to this tournament and we expect him to make a mark and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in St. Kitts and Nevis during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the opening game of the season but they head into this match after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Aaron Jones, Ackeem Auguste, Javelle Glen, Johann Jeremiah, Tim David, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descarte, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Matthew Forde, Micah McKenzie, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Aaron Jones Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Khary Pierre All-rounder Micah McKenzie Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings made the playoffs last season as they had seven wins, the opening game was called off due to rain.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 11-07. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Saint Lucia Kings won the game.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 07

Saint Lucia Kings: 11

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Last season was a struggle for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and once again they have stuttered in this campaign as they head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings were brilliant last season as they won seven of the ten matches and made the playoffs. Their opening game this season was called off due to rain. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Saint Lucia Kings won on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact SKNP have had a better opening stand in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher continued his excellent form in the last match as he scored 41 off 26 balls. So far this season he has scored 120 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles was sensational last season as he was the standout batter for Saint Lucia Lings. Charles scored 452 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was brilliant in CPL last season as he bagged 15 wickets. So far this season he has bagged seven wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph had an excellent campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Saint Lucia Kings last term. He bagged 16 wickets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.