Facts: With 318 runs, Andre Fletcher was the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the last campaign.

With 504 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders last season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start as they beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the opening game of the season. In the last game they struggled against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they got outplayed and they eventually lost the game by five wickets. Last season they won just one game in the group stages.

Unlike their opponents, Trinbago Knight Riders had a solid campaign in the group stages last season as they won seven of the ten matches and ended up third on the table. In the playoffs they were eventually knocked out by Barbados Royals. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 40%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Mayers scored 268 runs last season and was one of the most consistent batters last season. This season he has scored 15 and 7 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard heads into this campaign after an incredible performance in the MLC for MI New York. Last season Pollard scored 235 runs with an average of 33.57 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in St. Kitts and Nevis during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots struggled to make an impact last season as they had just one win. This season they have one win and one defeat in two games.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Keacy Carty, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, McKenny Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Edwards, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Yannic Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Yannic Cariah Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent campaign last term as they won seven matches and made the playoffs.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 14-06. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Trinbago Knight Riders won the game.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 06

Trinbago Knight Riders: 14

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Last season was a struggle for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they lost nine games on the bounce and ended up sixth on the table. This season they won the opening game of the season but in the last match they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders head into this season after a solid campaign last term as they made the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact SKNP have had a better opening partnership in both matches so far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, Basseterre St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now!

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher was brilliant last season as he scored 318 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 60 off 41 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran had an incredible campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Trinbago Knight Riders. With 504 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was brilliant in CPL last season as he bagged 15 wickets. So far this season he has bagged five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Even though Sunil Narine has struggled to make an impact with the bat he has been pretty consistent with the ball. Last year he bagged 12 wickets for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.