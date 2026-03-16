Facts: With 373 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 219 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders had a brilliant start to the season as they won six of the first seven matches and were at the top of the table. Trinbago Knight Riders ended the group stages with three defeats in the last three matches and slipped to third on the table. In the last match they lost against Barbados Royals by seven wickets.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled to make an impact last season but have seen big improvement this season as they have made the playoffs this season. They ended the group stages with back to back wins and ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 68%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has been sensational once again this season as so far this season Pollard has scored 327 runs with an average of 65.40. In the last match he scored 36 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo has only played three matches this season and has been excellent in those games. In the three matches, Jangoo has scored 57, 22 and 51 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and they ended up third on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Usama Mir, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Naveen-ul-Haq, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Amir Jangoo Batter Karima Gore Batter Andries Gous Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Salman Irshad Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled for consistency but ended the group stages with back to back wins and made the playoffs.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have an upper hand in this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides shared the spoils.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 1

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 3

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into the playoffs in contrasting form. Even though Trinbago Knight Riders made the playoffs they struggled in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with three defeats on the bounce and ended up third on the table. On the other hand, after a disappointing season last term, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have made the playoffs after back to back wins in the final two matches. This fixture has been a happy hunting ground for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they have won three of the four matches. This season both sides managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in both matches Trinbago Knight Riders had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons T20 Providence Stadium, Guyana, null 3rd Place Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! 4th Place Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 373 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore struggled to make an impact in the second half of the season but we expect him to turn things around as with 219 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq has been sensational this season as he has been the standout bowler in the group stages. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Jayden Seales has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the group stages. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.