Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Prediction
TKR
69%
Chance of Winning
ABF
31%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Facts:
- With 207 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.
- With 218 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders returned to winning ways in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings. They batted first in the game and scored 183 runs and eventually won the game by 18 runs. Last season Trinbago Knight Riders made the playoffs and so far this season they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled to make a mark last season as they ended up fifth on the table. This season they have managed three wins in six matches and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat SKNP by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 69%
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 31%
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Kieron Pollard has once again got off to a great start this season as he has scored 127 runs with an average of 63.50. In the last game he scored 65 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rahkeem Cornwall has had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 48 runs in six matches which clearly showcases his struggles. In the last match he scored 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light rain in Trinidad and Tobago during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Usman Tariq
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent start to the season as they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Karima Gore
|
Batter
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Jewel Andrew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have won three of the six matches so far, in the last game they beat SKNP with seven wickets to spare.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have dominated this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 3-0. Both sides went head to head this season and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game.
Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders: 00
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 03
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into this game after both sides have had a decent start to the campaign. After struggling to make an impact last season Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have won three of the six matches, last season they won three games in total in the group stages and missed the playoffs. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders have won two of the three games this season, their only defeat came against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who have beaten them in each of the last three encounters. Even though Trinbago Knight Riders lost against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season, they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
T20
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba
Trinbago Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters
Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Colin Munro has been sensational so far this season, so far he has scored 207 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 43 off 30 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Karima Gore heads into this game after a brilliant half century in the last outing against SKNP. So far this season he has scored 218 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers
Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Usman Tariq continued his excellent form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/20. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
Obed McCoy missed the last game but we expect him to return in this fixture as he has been outstanding thus far. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win - 1.44 (PariMatch)
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win - 2.78 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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