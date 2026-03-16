Facts: With 207 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 218 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders returned to winning ways in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings. They batted first in the game and scored 183 runs and eventually won the game by 18 runs. Last season Trinbago Knight Riders made the playoffs and so far this season they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled to make a mark last season as they ended up fifth on the table. This season they have managed three wins in six matches and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat SKNP by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 69%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has once again got off to a great start this season as he has scored 127 runs with an average of 63.50. In the last game he scored 65 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rahkeem Cornwall has had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 48 runs in six matches which clearly showcases his struggles. In the last match he scored 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Trinidad and Tobago during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent start to the season as they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Karima Gore Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have won three of the six matches so far, in the last game they beat SKNP with seven wickets to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have dominated this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 3-0. Both sides went head to head this season and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 00

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 03

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into this game after both sides have had a decent start to the campaign. After struggling to make an impact last season Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have won three of the six matches, last season they won three games in total in the group stages and missed the playoffs. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders have won two of the three games this season, their only defeat came against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who have beaten them in each of the last three encounters. Even though Trinbago Knight Riders lost against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season, they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro has been sensational so far this season, so far he has scored 207 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 43 off 30 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore heads into this game after a brilliant half century in the last outing against SKNP. So far this season he has scored 218 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq continued his excellent form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/20. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Obed McCoy missed the last game but we expect him to return in this fixture as he has been outstanding thus far. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.