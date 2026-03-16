Facts: With 216 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 72 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders have once made a brilliant start to the campaign as they have managed three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table, one point behind Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who have played seven matches so far. In the last match they beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by eight wickets.

Barbados Royals made the playoffs last season but remain the only team yet to register a single win this season. They started the campaign with back to back defeat and the last game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 37%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has once again got off to a great start this season as he has scored 127 runs with an average of 63.50. In the last innings he scored 65 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King did not have a great season last term as he played four matches and scored 59 runs with an average of 14.75. In the two games so far, Kings has scored 3 and 22 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Trinidad and Tobago during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent start to the season as they have three wins in four games and are currently second on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact so far as they are winless after three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 16-10. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Barbados Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 16

Barbados Royals: 10

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and after three matches, they are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins and have managed three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table and would be hoping to continue their momentum in the upcoming game. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and Trinbago Knight Riders won on both occasions. We expect them to dominate this game once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 216 runs in four matches, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he scored a half century in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been consistent and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Barbados Royals. So far this season he has bagged three wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.