Facts: With 425 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 479 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders once again were brilliant in the group stages this season but at the end they ended up with back to back defeats and finished third on the table. They have dominated the playoffs this season and they have won back to back matches and in the last match they beat Saint Lucia Kings by 56 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into the finals after a dominant win against Saint Lucia Kings in the playoffs. This is the second Finals appearance for Guyana Amazon Warriors, last season they lost against Saint Lucia Kings. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 57%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 43%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has been sensational once again this season as so far this season Pollard has scored 362 runs with an average of 60.33. In the last innings he scored 35 off 26 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali has struggled to make an impact this season as in the last match he scored four and so far this season he has scored 84 runs with an average of 9.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Darren Bravo, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Saurabh Netravalkar, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Darren Bravo All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins in the playoffs. In the last game they beat Saint Lucia Kings.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Moeen Ali, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Shamar Joseph, Iftikhar Ahmed, Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Quentin Sampson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Shamarh Brooks All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Moeen Ali All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Hassan Khan All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Dwaine Pretorius Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after an important win against Saint Lucia Kings. They have won three games on the bounce.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Guyana Amazon Warriors 17-16. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 17

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 16

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into the Final game of the season after both sides have once again been dominant this season. Trinbago Knight Riders did not have a great end to the group stages but they stepped up when it mattered the most as they beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets and in the last match they beat last year's Champions Saint Lucia Kings by 56 runs. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stages this season and both sides managed to share the spoils but in both matches Trinbago Knight Riders had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran had a slow start to the campaign but has been sensational in the playoffs thus far. So far this season he has scored 425 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 32 runs against Saint Lucia Kings. With 479 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq was sensational in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings as he bagged four wickets. With 19 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir was superb once again in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/22. With 20 wickets, Tahir is the leading wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.