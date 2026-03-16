Facts: With 283 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 161 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders have once again been dominant in the group stages thus far as they have managed four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. Last season they made the playoffs and would be hoping to do the same this season. In the last match, they beat Barbados Royals by seven wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team in the group stages last season and this season once again they have made a solid start as they have two wins in three matches. In the last game they lost against the Saint Lucia Kings by four wickets. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 45%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has once again got off to a great start this season as he has scored 146 runs with an average of 63.50. In the last two innings he has scored 65 and 19* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 169 runs in ten matches and once again he has stuttered this season. In the last match he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Trinidad and Tobago during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have looked great so far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a decent start so far as they have two wins in three games so far.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Guyana Amazon Warriors 16-15. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Trinbago Knight Riders completed a double.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 16

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational last season as both sides made the playoffs last term and once again they have got off to a great start this season as both sides have lost just once thus far. Last year both teams went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Trinbago Knight Riders dominated the game and they completed a double. This season once again Trinbago Knight Riders have looked exceptional and are currently at the top of the table and have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro was sensational once again in the last match as he scored 67 off 44 balls. So far this season Munro has scored 283 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope has had a terrific start to the campaign so far. He was decent in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings and with 161 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been consistent and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir has been excellent so far this season, even though he struggled in the last game, Tahir has bagged eight wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.