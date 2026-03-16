Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Prediction
TKR
60%
Chance of Winning
LOS
40%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Facts:
- With 387 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.
- With 339 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders did not have a great end to the group stages but they returned to winning ways against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the playoffs. They conceded 166 runs in the first innings and dominated the run chase as they won the game by nine wickets and would be hoping to do the same in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings ended the group stages at the top of the table but have lost three games on the bounce. Their struggles continued in the playoffs as they went head to head against Guyana Amazon Warriors and lost the game by 14 runs. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 60%
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 40%
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Kieron Pollard has been sensational once again this season as so far this season Pollard has scored 327 runs with an average of 65.40. In the last innings he scored 36 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim David had a solid start to the campaign but has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. In the last two matches, he has scored 3 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Guyana during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Usman Tariq
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after three defeats in four matches. They beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the playoffs.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Jewel Andrew (wk), Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Usama Mir, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Naveen-ul-Haq, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar, Bevon Jacobs
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Batter
|
Karima Gore
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Jewel Andrew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after three defeats in a row. They lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the playoffs.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 18-08. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides shared the spoils.
Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders: 18
Saint Lucia Kings: 08
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings
Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings head into this penultimate game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Trinbago Knight Riders dominated the group stages but struggled at the end as they lost the last three games and ended up third on the table. They dominated the Eliminator game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they won the match with nine wickets to spare. On the other hand Saint Lucia had a promising start to the season as they ended up at the top of the table but have lost each of the last three matches as they head into this game as a massive underdog. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Saint Lucia Kings have conceded a bigger opening stand in the last two games which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings
T20
Providence Stadium, Guyana, null
Trinbago Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Loser of Qualifier 1
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters
Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 387 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Tim Seifert struggled in the last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 339 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers
Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Usman Tariq was brilliant in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/19. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tabraiz Shamsi to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi had an incredible game once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets. So far this season Shamsi has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
- Saint Lucia Kings to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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