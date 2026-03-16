Facts: With 352 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 277 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders has once again dominated the group stages this season as they have won six of the seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. Trinbago Knight Riders have qualified for the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 12 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Saint Lucia Kings struggled at the start of the season as they have one win in four matches but have managed to turn things around as Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after three wins on the bounce. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 66%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 44%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard continued his sensational form in the last game as he scored 65 off 29 balls and was the leading run scorer in the match. So far he has scored 223 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been solid so far this season. He headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance against South Africa. So far this season he has scored 120 runs with an average of 30.00 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Trinidad and Tobago during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have looked great so far as they have six wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the campaign but have won three games in a row and are currently second on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 18-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 18

Saint Lucia Kings: 07

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings head into this match after both sides have showcased consistency in the last few games and are currently the top two teams in the group stages. Saint Lucia Kings have won three games on the bounce and another win would further solidify their place for a playoff spot this term. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders have won six of the seven matches, they went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings and won the game by 18 runs. Even though Saint Lucia Kings had a better opening stand in the game, we expect Trinbago Knight Riders openers will dominate the game and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.55 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 352 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Tim Seifert heads into this game after a brilliant performance in the last game as he scored 125 runs off 53 balls. With 277 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Mohammad Amir was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi had a slow start to the campaign but in the last match he bagged three wickets and with six wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.