Facts: With 335 runs, Colin Munro is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.

With 223 runs, Andre Fletcher is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders continued their excellent run in this campaign after they breezed past Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last outing. Trinbago Knight Rider conceded 163 runs and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. They have won five of the six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this game after back to back defeats and so far this season they have won twice in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against the Saint Lucia Kings. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 67%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 33%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard did not have much to do in the last game as he scored 12* and took his team over the line. So far this season Pollard has scored 158 runs with an average of 79 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers did not have a great start to the campaign and has struggled for consistency. So far this season he has scored 154 runs with an average of 22.16. In the last game he scored 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Trinidad and Tobago during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have looked great so far as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have managed just two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 16-06. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Trinbago Knight Riders completed a double.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 16

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 06

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this match after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far this season. Trinbago Knight Riders made the playoffs last season and once again they have been dominant in the group stages thus far. With five wins thus far, they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, this season once again has been a struggle thus far as they have managed just two wins in seven matches and need maximum points to stay in contention for the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trinbago Knight Riders have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 335 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 off 23 balls. So far this season he has scored 223 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Mohammad Amir was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Barbados Royals and with nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he ended with the bowling figures of 1/39. With 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.