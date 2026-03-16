Facts: Boland batter Gavin Kaplan scored 238 runs in the first innings against Titans

Akhona Mnyaka of Boland picked four wickets in the second innings against Titans

Otneel Bartman of Dolphins has picked 109 wickets in 40 first-class matches

Boland vs Dolphins CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 Chance of Winning

Boland kicked off their campaign with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Titans, who were made to follow on by the Clyde Fortuin-led side. They are currently placed third in the points table. Dolphins, on the other hand, are yet to kick off their campaign.

Having already warmed up nicely with a win, Boland will surely have a better chance of beating Dolphins in their second game of the Cricket South Africa Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. One of their batters hit a hundred, one settled for 150 runs, and another played a handy 80-run knock off 163 balls. There were handy contributions in the lower middle-order as well. In the bowling department as well, pacers as well as the spinners did well alike.

All these are ominous signs and this gives Boland an edge over Dolphins, who would be relying heavily on Khaya Zondo with the bat, and Prenelan Subrayen with the ball.

Boland chances of winning: 55%

Dolphins chances of winning: 45%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Boland opener Grant Roelofsen scored 150 runs off 230 balls in his first match of the CSA Four-Day Series 2025-26. The innings consisted of 24 fours and a six. The 29-year-old right-hander scored 26 off just 12 balls in the second innings. With early rhythm on his side, one can hope the 26-year-old to score heavily once again, and earn rich dividends by backing him.

Jason Smith will have a crucial role to play in the batting department of the Dolphins. The wicketkeeper-batter would be one of their senior batters this season. The 30-year-old South Africa international has featured in 92 first-class matches and scored 4293 runs at an average of 34.62. He has seven first-class hundreds to his name. There is a feeling that Smith would be amongst runs, and placing your bets on him could be fruitful.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dolphins to score over 24.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Grant Roelofsen to score over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Boland vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and electing to bat first was seen in each of the three matches which were played in the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. The trend is expected to continue at least in the second round.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly sunny in Paarl on Thursday, October 2.Chances of rain are five percent only. With a humidity level of 53 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 19 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h. Good cricketing conditions are expected on the remaining three days as well.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Grant Roelofsen, Pieter Malan, Gavin Kaplan, Aviwe Mgijima, Clyde Fortuin (c & wk), Lehan Botha, Jhedli van Briesies, Shaun von Berg, Glenton Stuurman, Nathan Jacobs, Akhona Mnyaka

Predicted Playing XI

Grant Roelofsen Batter Pieter Malan Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Lehan Botha All-rounder Jhedli van Briesies Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Nathan Jacobs Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland kicked off their CSA Four-Day Series 2025-26 campaign on a winning note. They registered a nine-wicket win over Titans. Each of their previous four matches have ended in draws.

Dolphins News & Player List

Dolphins Player List

Tristan Luus, Khaya Zondo, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Tshepang Dithol, Prenellan Subrayen, Otneel Bartman, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, John-John Smits, Slade van Staden, Marques Ackermann, Ethan Bosch, Hanu Viljoen, Romanshan Pillay, Nkobani Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Marques Ackermann Batter Jason Smith Wicket-keeper Tshepang Dithol Wicket-keeper Prenellan Subrayen All-rounder Otneel Bartman Bowler Ethan Bosch Bowler Bryce Parsons All-rounder Romanshan Pillay All-rounder Nkobani Mokoena Bowler

Dolphins Form

Dolphins will be kicking off their CSA Four-Day Series 2025-26 campaign against Boland. Their last match was against Warriors in April this year as they lost by 37 runs. They have won two of their last five matches, and the other two have ended in a draw.

Boland vs Dolphins Head to Head

Each of the last four matches between the two teams have ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

Boland: 0

Dolphins: 0

Draw: 4

Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Boland to score over 20.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Boland openers Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen partnered for 12 runs in their first outing together in the CSA 4-Day Series 2025-26. The duo scored 41 runs together in the second innings. Malan is experienced and has also represented South Africa, while Roelofsen scored 150 off 230 in the first innings, and followed it up with 26 off 12 in the second. Even though Malan was dismissed for eight in the first innings, the 35-year-old scored unbeaten 20 runs off just 14 balls in the second. Malan has scored 13687 first-class runs which include 42 hundreds, while his opening partner averages 41.37 in 64 first-class matches in which he has scored 3682 runs. High on confidence after a nine-wicket win, they should manage to score over 20 runs together against Dolphins, who will be playing their first game of the season.

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Boland vs Dolphins Top Batters

Gravin Kaplan to be Boland's Top Batter

Boland’s number three batter Kaplan smashed a double hundred against Titans in his first outing of the season. He scored 238 runs off 396 balls in an innings which consisted of 27 fours and three sixes. The 27-year-old has smashed four hundreds and three fifties so far in his red-ball career.

Khaya Zondo to be Dolphins' top batter

Eyes will be Khaya Zondo when he takes the field against Boland on Thursday. The 35-year-old played handy knocks in both the innings of his last first-class outing for Dolphins. He scored 46 in the first innings, and 118 in the second. Overall, the right-hander has featured in 153 first-class matches and scored 7196 including 14 hundreds.

Boland vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Glenton Stuurman to be Boland's top bowler

Boland’s 33-year-old pacer Glenton Stuurman picked six wickets in the first innings against Titans. He dismissed each of the top five batters, and six of the top seven batters. Stuurman also picked two wickets in the second innings to take his wicket tally to eight in a single game. The tally is joint most highest in the CSA 4-Day Series 2025-26. He has played two Test matches for South Africa and 78 first-class matches in which he has picked 264 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Otneel Bartman to be Dolphins' top bowler

Otneel Bartman will have the onus on him to not only lift the morale of the bowling unit, but also the entire team. The South African international has featured in 40 first-class matches and picked 109 wickets at an average of 27.16. The 32-year-old has been out of the South African side since December last year, and Bartman would be raring to prove himself, and grab the attention of the selectors.