Facts: Boland’s Shaun von Berg is the third leading bowler of the Division One thus far with 24 wickets in six innings

Dominic Hendricks, Lions’ skipper, is the team’s leading batter until now with 350 runs in seven innings.

Lions have a 1-0 lead over Boland in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Boland vs Lions Chances of Winning

Boland drew their second game in a row as they went up against Dolphins last time around. Having batted first, Boland posted a highly competitive stand of 381 before declaring; Gavin Kaplan’s 122 not out was commendable and the rest of the team also contributed well. Pieter Malan, Blayde Capell, Ayabulela Gqamane and Michael Copeland scored 83, 50, 42* and 37, respectively. The bowlers allowed Dolphins to score 319 before bowling them out and Boland managed to add 156 more runs before the time was up and a draw was reached.

On the other hand, Lions have had a much more successful run in the tournament as they took their third win of the season against Warriors in the last game. Lions’ score of 291 was not the safest total to start with but skipper Dominic Hendricks was the standout batter with 89 runs. However, the bowlers pulled through and bundled out the opposition for 94 which gave Lions the chance to extend their lead, having added 214 runs before declaring. Naturally, Warriors could not complete the chase and they ended up getting bowled out for 211, handing Lions a 200-run victory.

Boland chance of winning - 35%

Lions chance of winning - 65%

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Boland vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score low before first dismissal

In the four games that Lions have played so far, Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks opened the innings together every single time. However, despite having had the time to settle in, their partnership has gone absolutely nowhere. They have collaborated for scores of 5, 30, 3, 10, 22, 37 and 1 in the season which is not nearly enough for the rest of the team to build on. Their inability to improve sets them back in the upcoming match against Boland.

Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction

It is quite evident that Boland Park is a batting track through and through with an average first innings total of 383 so far this season. Both the matches were won by the teams batting first after having elected to bat first. Since this strategy has paid dividends, it is going to be the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

The chance of a washout is rather high given that there is a 65% possibility of rain at Paarl on match day. The temperature is set to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Blayde Capell, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Nathan Engelbrecht, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Blayde Capell Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland’s batting strength is quite impressive and they have the firepower to challenge the Lions. Despite that, they are on the backfoot since their consistency is an issue.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (C) Batter Muhammad Manack All-rounder Zubayr Hamza Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions are yet to be defeated this season and are currently the most dominant team so far. Their batting and bowling departments pull their weight equally.

Boland vs Lions Head-to-Head

In the three head-to-head matches between the sides, Lions have one victory while the remaining two fixtures were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Boland - 0

Lions - 1

Draw - 2

Boland vs Lions Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Joshua Richards has not been pulling his weight for Lions’ first wicket which has made it difficult for the team to secure a competitive first partnership. Opening with skipper Dominic Hendricks, the pair added 5, 30, 3, 10 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Even though Boland’s openers have had their own share of struggles, considering Pieter Malan has displayed a great deal of inconsistency, his partnership with Blayde Capell has more potential to be successful since they have scored 81, 10, 1, 18 and 191 runs together in the previous three fixtures. The glaring disparity makes Boland’s openers the favorites going into the next match.

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Boland vs Lions Best Batters

Gavin Kaplan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Gavin Kaplan scored his second ton of the season in the previous game against Dolphins where he notched up an unbeaten 122. He is the team’s second leading batter overall with 368 runs in seven innings. He also has a stellar average of 61.33 and his present form makes him the favorite to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Dominic Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

In the last game against Warriors, Dominic Hendricks amassed his second half-century of the season with 89 runs in the first innings. Overall, he leads the team’s run charts with 350 runs in seven innings which includes a century and two half-centuries. Averaging at 58.33, he is the top pick for the next game.

Boland vs Lions Best Bowlers

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Shaun von Berg is in a league of his own with 24 wickets in six innings while the other bowlers have not even reached double-digit wickets. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the last game against Dolphins where he delivered 26 overs, bowled six maidens, took three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 1.92. With an average of 18.08, he is expected to be their premier bowler.

Tshepo Moreki to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Tshepo Moreki is the leading bowler for Lions at the moment with a total of 18 wickets in eight innings and an average of 16.72. In the last encounter versus Warriors, he took three wickets in the first innings and added two more to his tally in the second. His consistency makes him a reliable player to take a punt on.