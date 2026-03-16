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Border vs Easterns Match Prediction

EAS

45%

Chance of Winning

ECL

55%

Parimatch

1.62
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Batery

1.65
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First class

Willowmoore Park

Easterns and Border will clash in the 8th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2025/26. The first game will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni from October 16. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.
Border vs Easterns Match Prediction

Facts:

  • In the last meeting between Border and Easterns, the former won the game by 8 wickets. 257 runs.
  • Border leads the tally by 4-0 in their last five clashes against the Easterns.

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Border vs Easterns Chance of Winning

Border had a fantastic start to their campaign. They won their last game against Northern Cape. They showed flashes of dominance in the batting and bowling department. With a win in the first game, they are placed at the 4th place of the standings. Border currently have 23.04 points after the first game. Border will be thrilled to go into the next game against Easterns.

Easterns had the worst season last season of the Division 2 table. The team won a single game while losing five matches in their campaign. Easterns have played two games in the current competition. They started their campaign with a win but lost their last outing against the Knights. They are positioned at the top of the table with 28.8 points.

  • Border' chance of winning: 55%
  • Easterns's chance of winning: 45%

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Border vs Easterns Betting Odds

In their recent CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 match at East London, Border convincingly defeated Northern Cape by 8 wickets. Northern Cape were bowled out for 236 in their first innings. In reply, Border posted 314, thanks to Nathan Roux’s century and a solid 75 from Lihle Sizan. Northern Cape’s second innings saw them collapse for just 150. Border chased down the target of 73 with ease, reaching 74/2 in just 12.5 overs to wrap it up. Jerome Bossr was the best batter in that innings with an unbeaten 40. Nico van Zyl was the best bowler from the side with a total of 6 wickets in both innings.

In their recent CSA Division 2 outing, Easterns faced the Knights at Mangaung Oval and succumbed to an 8-wicket defeat. Easterns were bowled out for 59 in their first innings, with A. Rasemene managed the top score of 18. The Knights responded with 197. In their second innings, Easterns showed more fight, posting 165, highlighted by Jurie Snyman’s 91. Knights chased down the target comfortably, reaching 31/2 in just 10 overs. Ernest Kemm was the best bowler from the side with 6 wickets in the game.

Border vs Easterns Toss Prediction

The surface at Willowmoore Park, Benoni is known to be batting-friendly, offering a flat track that rewards strokeplay with minimal risk. However, early in the game, fast bowlers can extract movement and bounce with the new ball, posing challenges for batters. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners and disciplined bowlers into play during the later stages. Considering these conditions, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for bowling first, aiming to capitalize on early seam movement and a fresh surface. This approach also helps teams avoid batting on a slower wicket later and allows them to apply early pressure before pacing their chase strategically.

Weather Report

Expect a mostly sunny day, with a high around 81 °F and a low near 54 °F in the evening. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-northwest in the afternoon. Cloud cover will be minimal, so it should be a clear or mostly clear day overall.

Border Players List

Jerome Bossr, Chad Claasen, Hardus Coetzer, Michael Copeland, Christiaan du Toit, Matthew Fourie, Mncedisi Malika, Alindile Mhletywa, Kgaudi Molefe, Jason Niemand, Thando Ntini, Nathan Roux, Lihle Sizani, Thozama Totana, Nico van Zyl, Wian Ruthven

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand

All-rounder

Jerome Bossr

Batter

Nathan Roux

Batter

Mncedisi Malika

Wicket-keeper

Michael Copeland

All-rounder

Nico van Zyl

Bowler

Jan Coetzer

All-rounder

Thando Ntini

Bowler

Chad Classen

Bowler

Lihle Sizani

All-rounder

Kgaudi Molefe

Bowler

Border Team Form

The Border had a cold season. However, the team had a fantastic start in the competition with a win over Northern Cape by 8 wickets in the last game.

Easterns Players List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan, Jurie Snyman, Ernest Kemm

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune

Batter

Jason van Dyk

Batter

Danie Rossouw

Wicket-keeper

Jurie Snyman

Batter

Christopher Britz

Batter

Brayden Hicks

Batter

Amaan Khan

Bowler

Andrew Rasemene

Bowler

Martin Khumalo

Bowler

Jesse Albanie

Bowler

Ernest Kemm

All-rounder

Easterns Recent Form

Easterns had a poor outing in the last game. The team lacked in their batting order in the last game. They posted low totals in the two games. They will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Border vs Easterns Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Border leads the tally by 4-0.

Easterns Won: 4

Border Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Border vs Easterns Betting Tips

Easterns to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Easterns have the likes of very talented batters in the squad. Their opening order features Ernest Kemm, who had one of the best batting campaigns last year. Jurie Snyman also bats alongside him in the opening order. Their performance was applauded in the first game as the duo scored 68 runs for their opening partnership in initial innings. The pair dismissed out pretty early in the first innings of the last game but managed to post 59 runs for the first wicket in the next innings. That said, Easterns will be expected to score high before their first dismissal.

Border vs Easterns

First class

Willowmoore Park, null

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Eastern Storm

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1.62
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Eastern Cape Linyathi

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2.25

Border vs Easterns Top Batters

Nathan Roux to be the top batter for Border

Nathan Roux was impeccable in the last game. He scored 100 runs in the first innings of the last game. With that, he is the top batter from the side.

Christopher Britz to be the top batter for Easterns

Britz is the top batter from the side. He has smashed 291 runs in 3 innings at an average of 97.00. He struck out pretty early in the last game. Despite that, he will be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Border vs Easterns Top Bowlers

Nico van Zyl to be the top bowler for Border

Nico van Zyl leads the pack after a phenomenal bowling campaign last season. He took 19 wickets in 12 innings. He managed to take 6 wickets in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.

Ernest Kemm to be the top bowler for Easterns

Ernest Kemm is a prolific player in the squad. He has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings and is the top bowler from the side.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Border

Border is a strong team. They displayed a strong bowling performance in the first game. They also have a strong batting order. Whereas, Easterns struggled in the last game in their batting order. They suffered a loss against the Knights. In their last five clashes, the tally favours Border by 4-0. That said, Border will enter as match favourites in the next outing.
  • Easterns to win the match @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
  • Border to win the match @ 2.16 (Parimatch)
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