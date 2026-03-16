Border vs Northern Cape Match Prediction
ECL
45%
Chance of Winning
NOC
55%
Parimatch
First class
Buffalo Park
Facts:
- In the last meeting between Border and Northern Cape, the latter won the game by 8 wickets.
- Northern Cape lost the first game and are at the bottom of the points table.
Border vs Northern Cape Chance of Winning
Border had a mixed season overall. They showed flashes of dominance, most notably their emphatic 257-run win over Easterns at East London. However, they also suffered heavy defeats, where their bowling couldn’t contain the opposition. With two wins and three losses, the team finished in 4th place with 78.7 points. This will be their first match of the season and the team will be thrilled to put on a good show.
Northern Cape put in a very strong season, finishing near the top of the table with 5 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw in six matches of the previous season. They had a poor start this season as they lost their first game against Mpumalanga. With a loss, the team currently occupies the 6th place in the standings with 3.38 points. Northern Cape lacked in their batting strength and will be looking to improve upon it with their next outing against Border.
- Border' chance of winning: 45%
- Northern Cape's chance of winning: 55%
Border vs Northern Cape Betting Odds
Last season, Border thumped Easterns by 257 runs in East London, anchored by big centuries from Marco Marais (170) and Mncedisi Malika (120). They beat Limpopo by 149 runs on another occasion. However, Border’s opening game against South Western Districts was less successful. They lost by 148 runs after conceding a large first innings total. Overall, Border showed they have punching power, especially when their top and middle order clicked, but they were somewhat inconsistent, letting themselves down in a few key matches. If they could tighten up their bowling and avoid batting collapses, they might push higher next season.
Northern Cape played against Mpumalanga in their last outing. Mpumalanga defeated Northern Cape by 258 runs. Northern Cape batted first, making 219 all-out in about 80 overs. Mpumalanga capitalised in their first innings with a big total of 463. In reply, Northern Cape’s second innings collapse to 177 left them short by a large margin. The bowlers from Mpumalanga were dominant, especially in taking early wickets and keeping pressure on both innings. Joseph van Rensburg picked 6 wickets for the side in the last game. Ronan Herrmann knocked 102 runs while Tahir Isaacs scored 54 runs for the side in the 1st innings.
Border vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction
The pitch at Buffalo Park is generally batting-friendly, particularly after the new ball loses its shine. Early in the match, pace bowlers can get some assistance, bounce and some seam movement, especially under overcast conditions. As the game progresses, the surface tends to flatten, making run-scoring somewhat easier for batters who survive the early challenges. Spinners may get useful overs later on, especially if the pitch shows wear. Given those conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to choose to field first.
Weather Report
Conditions are likely to be cool but acceptable, especially in the morning and evening. Early hours may feel a bit chilly, possibly some cloud cover, so players should dress in layers. With low rain risk, chances of match delays are modest. The pitch might remain firm, as weather isn’t introducing moisture; morning dew possible but unlikely heavy. Expect partly cloudy skies with low chance of rainfall. Daytime maximum temperature around 17-18 °C and nighttime lows around 10-12 °C.
Border Players List
Jerome Bossr, Chad Claasen, Hardus Coetzer, Michael Copeland, Christiaan du Toit, Matthew Fourie, Mncedisi Malika, Alindile Mhletywa, Kgaudi Molefe, Jason Niemand, Thando Ntini, Nathan Roux, Lihle Sizani, Thozama Totana, Nico van Zyl, Wian Ruthven
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Niemand
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Bossr
|
Batter
|
Nathan Roux
|
Batter
|
Mncedisi Malika
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Fourie
|
All-rounder
|
Nico van Zyl
|
Bowler
|
Alindile Mhletywa
|
All-rounder
|
Thando Ntini
|
Bowler
|
Chad Classen
|
Bowler
|
Lihle Sizani
|
All-rounder
|
Kgaudi Molefe
|
Bowler
Border Team Form
The Border had a cold season. They finished at the middle of the points table last season. The team has strong names and will be looking to do well in the next game.
Northern Cape Players List
Thamsanga Kumalo, Tahir Isaacs, Ronan Hermann (c), Nonelela Yikha, Garnett Tarr (wk), Charl Prinsloo, Odirile Modimokoane, Morne Venter, Tshepo Ntuli, Joseph van Rensburg, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Zakhele Qwabe, Benjamin Van Rensburg
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ronan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Thamsanga Kumalo
|
Batter
|
Tahir Isaacs
|
Batter
|
Garnett Tarr
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Morne Venter
|
All-rounder
|
Nonelela Yikha
|
Batter
|
Charl Prinsloo
|
All-rounder
|
Tshepo Ntuli
|
Bowler
|
Odirile Modimokoane
|
Bowler
|
Nhlakanipho Mpungose
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Van Rensburg
|
Bowler
Northern Cape Recent Form
Northern Cape had a poor outing in the last game. The team lacked in their batting order in the last game. They posted low totals in the two games. They will be looking to bounce back in the next game.
Border vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Northern Cape leads the tally by 4-0.
Northern Cape Won: 4
Border Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Border vs Northern Cape Betting Tips
Northern Cape to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)
Northern Cape have the likes of very talented batters in the squad. Their opening batting order features Thulani Khumalo and Tahir Isaacs. The pair could not produce impactful innings in the match. They posted 0 & 26 runs before their first wicket in the two innings. Both the batters were inconsistent in the game. Isaacs posted 54 runs in the first innings but dismissed out for 2 runs in the second innings. The team may lose an early wicket in the next game against Border.
Border vs Northern Cape
First class
Buffalo Park, null
Eastern Cape Linyathi
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northern Cape
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Border vs Northern Cape Top Batters
Jason Niemand to be the top batter for Border
Jason Niemand was one of the top scorers for the side in the last season. He scored 326 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.16. He will be leading the batting order from the side in the next game.
Ronan Herrmann to be the top batter for Northern Cape
Ronan Hermann was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He played a spectacular innings in the last game where he scored 102 runs in the first innings. He will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.
Border vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers
Nico van Zyl to be the top bowler for Border
Nico van Zyl leads the pack after a phenomenal bowling campaign last season. He took 19 wickets in 12 innings. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.
Joseph van Rensburg to be the top bowler for Northern Cape
Joseph van Rensburg was the best bowler from the side with 6 wickets in the game. He took 4 wickets in the first innings while taking 2 wickets in the second innings of the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Cape
- Northern Cape to win the match @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
- Border to win the match @ 1.88 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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