Facts: In the last meeting between Dolphins and KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the tally is led by the former by 1-0.

Dolphins are placed at the 2nd place whereas KZN are positioned at the 6th place.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

After a solid previous season, the Dolphins entered this campaign with renewed confidence and a desire to improve their standing. They began on a positive note, securing a convincing win over Boland, but their momentum was briefly halted with a draw against the Lions in their next fixture. While their batting unit has shown promise, the bowling department still has room for improvement. Currently sitting second on the points table with 37.22 points, the Dolphins will be eager to bounce back and secure a decisive victory in their upcoming match.

After topping the standings in the second division last season, KwaZulu-Natal Inland are now competing in the division 1. KZN started their campaign on a low note. They lost their last game against North West. Their next game against the Warriors ended in a draw. The team has collected 21.14 points and are placed at the 6th place of the points table. KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be thrilled to enter into the next contest.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland' chance of winning: 33%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 67%

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Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

In their recent match at Kingsmead, the Dolphins and Lions played out a draw, with the Dolphins showing some strong individual performances with bat and ball. Batting first, the Dolphins put up 389 in their first innings, led by Tshepang Dithole’s century (104 off 185). Hanu Viljoen also contributed solidly with 63, and Keshav Maharaj remained unbeaten on 43. On the bowling front, Swanepoel took 2 wickets and Potgieter took 2 as well, while Potsane grabbed 3, showing control and persistence. In the second innings, Dolphins reached 317/3 (in 68 overs), with Romashan Pillay (94) and Tshepang Dithole (85) anchoring the innings, and Slade van Staden (77 not out) supporting well. Codi Yusuf struck twice with the ball in that innings, while Potgieter took another wicket, keeping their attack sharp.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland faced the Warriors in their most recent encounter, which ended in a hard-fought draw. The Warriors posted scores of 140 and 269 in their two innings, while KZN Inland responded with 185 and 136/4 before time ran out. Their batting effort was inconsistent, Cameron Dean Shekleton stood out with a resilient 59 in the first innings, but regular wickets prevented any lasting partnerships. With the ball, KZN Inland showed greater promise. Matthew Boast was outstanding, claiming 5/52 from 18.2 overs, while Kerwin Mungroo impressed with 4 wickets, both maintaining excellent control. Although their bowlers couldn’t break through decisively in the second innings, they managed to keep the Warriors contained and ensured the match finished evenly poised.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

Kingsmead tends to offer good pace, bounce, and movement early in matches — especially favorable for fast bowlers with the new ball. Over longer formats, as the match proceeds (days 2-4), the pitch tends to flatten out somewhat, though variable bounce and deterioration can help spinners or bowlers who hit hard lengths. Weather and overcast conditions often enhance swing/seam early, sometimes making batting tricky if players aren’t prepared.

Weather Report

From October 14 to 18 at Kingsmead, the weather is likely to be moderate and somewhat unsettled: typical October conditions in Durban suggest daytime highs around 23-24 °C and nighttime lows in the range of 17-18 °C. Rain is possible—October is part of Durban’s wetter season, so occasional showers or thunderheads may crop up, especially in the afternoons or evenings. Expect moderate humidity and cloud cover at times, but also some breaks of sunshine.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Michael Erlank, Malcolm Nofal, Sean Gilson, Kagiso Rapulana, Cameron Shekleton, Ziyaad Abrahams, Sean Whitehead, Mbulelo Budaza, Marcello Piedt, Wayne Parnell, Daryn Dupavillon, Hardus Viljoen, Andile Mokgakane, Renaldo Meyer, Bamanye Xenxe, Jack Lees, Muhammed Bulbulia, Ntando Zuma, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Erlank Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Muhammed Bulbulia Batter Cameron Shekleton Wicket-keeper Kagiso Rapulana Batter Andile Mokgakane All-rounder Ntando Zuma Batter Sean Gilson All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland finished at the top place last season in the second division. The team is struggling in the first division right now. Their last game ended in a draw. They will be looking to convert their first win in the next game.

Dolphins Players List

Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Romashan Pillay, Keshav Maharaj, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okhule Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Eathan Bosch All-rounder Keshav Maharaj (c) All-rounder Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Bruce Parsons All-rounder Tristan Luus Bowler Romashan Pillay Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

The Dolphins had a terrific start this season. The team will be confident after a win against Boland in the first game. However, their last game ended in a draw, despite a good performance. The team will be looking to get back on the winning horse.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record

In the only clash between the sides, Dolphins managed to win the fixture by an innings and 61 runs.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 0

Dolphins Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ XXX (Batery)

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a terrible start to their campaign this season. The team has struggled in the batting and bowling order in the competition. Malcolm Nofal and Kagiso Rapulana opened for the side in the two games so far. The pair posted 0 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. Rapulana lost his wicket pretty cheaply in all four innings whereas Nofal did not make much impact as well except for his last innings of 59 runs. Dolphins also possess a strong bowling order and will make it tough for KZN to score runs. That said, KZN will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Michael Erlank to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Michael Erland is the top batter from the side in the current competition. He has scored 254 runs in 4 innings at an average of 127.00. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Tshepang Dithole to be the top batter for Dolphins

Tshepang Dithole is a talented batter. He has scored 365 runs in 4 innings. He scored 104 & 85 runs in the two innings of the last game. He will be confident coming into the next game.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Tristan Luus to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Tristan Luus leads the pack after phenomenal figures in the wicket charts from the side. He has taken 8 wickets in 2 games.

Daryn Dupavillon to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Daryn Dupavillon is a terrific bowler. He took 8 wickets in 4 innings so far. He will be expected to do well in the next game as well.