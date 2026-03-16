Facts: In the last five meetings between Dolphins and Lions, the tally is led by the former by 2-1.

The sides met once last season where the game ended up in a draw.

Dolphins vs Lions Chance of Winning

The Dolphins' form was a mixed one last season. The team won two games and lost as many fixtures in their campaign. Three of their games did not yield any result. This led them to finish at the 3rd place of the points table last season. The team had a terrific start this season. They won the first game against Boland with spectacular bowling and batting performance. The team has 24.92 in the current competition and are placed at the 4th place. A win in the next game shall push them further up in the standings.

Lions is a stellar unit and had a successful campaign in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the top place with three wins and no losses. They reached the finals but the game ended up in a draw. Their current campaign also looks promising. They began their campaign with a win over Western Province with a strong batting performance. The team will be looking to carry on with their winning momentum.

Lions' chance of winning: 60%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 40%

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Dolphins vs Lions Betting Odds

Dolphins clashed against Boland in the last game. Boland scored 156 & 452 runs in the two innings. Dolphins have a good bowling order. Tristan Luus picked 7 wickets whereas Ottneil Baartman took 5 wickets in the game. Dolphins scored 346 & 264/5 in the two innings and won the game by 5 wickets. Tshepang Dithole was the batting highlight from the side. He scored 116 & 60 runs in the two innings. Bryce Parsons knocked 45 & 63 runs in the game. Looking at the current form, the team looks pretty strong in the batting order.

Lions have some very capable batsmen. In their CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 match at Cape Town, the Lions delivered a dominant performance over Western Province to win by an innings and 134 runs. Western Province batted first and were dismissed for 193, with Dane Paterson (2/47) and Kyle Simmonds (3/155) among the wickets for the Lions. The Lions responded with a mammoth 552/9 declared, built around massive centuries from Connor Esterhuizen (175) and Mitchell Van Buuren (126). In their second innings, Western Province mustered 225 in reply, but the Lions’ bowlers, including Sipamla (2/21) and Maphaka (3/26), wrapped it up. The match was effectively sealed by the Lions’ batting dominance and their bowlers’ control in both innings, leaving Western Province unable to recover.

Dolphins vs Lions Toss Prediction

Kingsmead tends to offer good pace, bounce, and movement early in matches — especially favorable for fast bowlers with the new ball. Over longer formats, as the match proceeds (days 2-4), the pitch tends to flatten out somewhat, though variable bounce and deterioration can help spinners or bowlers who hit hard lengths. Weather and overcast conditions often enhance swing/seam early, sometimes making batting tricky if players aren’t prepared.

Weather Report

Daytime high around 21-22 °C, with overnight lows near 14-16 °C. Skies mostly cloudy with likely light showers or “moderate/heavy rain showers” during parts of the day. Humidity is fairly high. Little sun expected, with overcast conditions dominating.

Lions Players List

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tshepo Ntuli, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli, Kagiso Rapulana, Juan Landsberg

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Richard Seletswane Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions finished at the top place last season. The team will be motivated to do the same this season as well. They were phenomenal with the bat in the last season of the competition.

Dolphins Players List

Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Romashan Pillay, Keshav Maharaj, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okhule Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Eathan Bosch All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Bruce Parsons All-rounder Tristan Luus Bowler Romashan Pillay Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

The Dolphins had a terrific start this season. The team will be confident after a win against Boland in the first game. However, they will face a huge challenge against the Lions.

Dolphins vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Dolphins lead the tally by 2-1.

Lions Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score over runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

The Lions had a terrific start to their campaign this season. The team has a strong batting order. They feature Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks in the opening order. The pair played extremely well in the last season. In their last clash against Dolphins, they scored 53 runs before their first dismissal. The team batted very well in the last game. The team posted 14 runs for their first wicket as Richards lost his wicket pretty early in the game. However, the openers possess a strong batting presence and will raise a good score for their opening partnership in the next game.

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Dolphins vs Lions Top Batters

Dominic Hendricks to be the top batter for Lions

Dominic Hendricks was one of the top scorers from the side last year. He scored 415 in 10 innings at an average of 46.11. He scored 53 runs in the last game. He looks in terrific form and will be expected to score well in the next game.

Tshepang Dithole to be the top batter for Dolphins

Tshepang Dithole was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He amassed 453 runs from 10 innings at an average of 45.3. He scored 116 & 60 runs in the last game.

Dolphins vs Lions Top Bowlers

Tristan Luus to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Tristan Luus leads the pack after phenomenal figures in the wicket charts in the first game. He took 7 wickets in the last game.

Lutho Sipamla to be the top bowler for Lions

Lutho Sipamla is a terrific bowler. He took 23 wickets for the side last season. He had a successful start in this season of the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game.