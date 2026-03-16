Dolphins vs North West Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2025, March 20 DOL 55 % Chance of Winning DOL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On March 20, 2025, Dolphins and North West will clash in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 and their outing is scheduled to take place at Kingsmead, Durban. The match is slated to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Dolphins’ Prenelan Subrayen is the second leading bowler of the tournament with 25 wickets in seven innings.

Ruan de Swardt is the top batter for North West, having scored 321 runs in five innings.

Dolphins vs North West Chances of Winning

Dolphins drew their previous game against Boland even though it was shaping up to be a close game. Boland batted first and scored 381 runs while Dolphins were able to amass 319 runs during their attempt to chase it down. Opener Tshepang Dithole kicked off the innings with a brilliant 51-run half-century while wicket-keeper batter Hanu Viljoen and Prenelan Subrayen took it up a notch with 85 and 82 runs, respectively. Boland’s second innings was not quite as successful as the first considering Dolphins’ bowlers restricted them to 156/8 when the match was brought to an end in a draw.

North West, too, got unfortunate with a high scoring draw against Boland last time out where the latter scored a whopping 594 runs. North West persevered and secured 458 runs where Matthew Kleinveldt and Lesiba Ngoepe top-scored with 133 and 118 runs, respectively. Ruan de Swardt also made a valuable contribution of 65* runs but the rest of the team were not particularly helpful. Boland extended their lead with an additional 150 runs but the game ended here due to a lack of time.

Dolphins chance of winning - 55%

North West chance of winning - 45%

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Dolphins vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score high before first dismissal

North West’s openers did not start the season on the best note considering their performances in the first two matches were rather mediocre. The opening wicket had posted totals of 27, 6, 24 and 12 runs in those games which did not make the cut for the team. However, Matthew Kleinveldt and Janneman Malan revamped their approach and returned to score massive partnerships of 116, 53 and 136* runs in the previous two fixtures. Their drastic upwards momentum and their ability to sustain it puts them in a highly favorable position for the next match versus Dolphins.

Dolphins vs North West Toss Prediction

After three games at Kingsmead this season, the average first innings score of 337 is brilliant and the batters find that they receive great assistance on this surface. The first game was won by the teams batting first while the other two matches were both drawn. Although the toss winners chose to field first twice, it has not been the best option at this venue which makes batting first the top strategy.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that there is no chance of rain whatsoever at Durban with sunny skies and the temperature reaching 27 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Sarel Erwee (c), Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Okuhle Cele, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee (C) Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Slade van Staden Batter Jason Smith Batter Romashan Pillay All-rounder Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Andile Simelane All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Bryce Parsons Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins’ last match ended in a draw but they showed that they were a competitive team, especially with their batting display.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Janneman Malan, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Janneman Malan Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Taheer Isaacs Wicket-keeper Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler

North West Team Form

In their last two matches, North West’s batters have been on the money and they have the firepower to pose a threat to Dolphins.

Dolphins vs North West Head-to-Head

Dolphins have a leg up on North West in their head-to-head tally so far with two wins in three encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Dolphins - 2

Draw - 1

Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins

Both teams have competitive openers and they have absolutely knocked it out of the park with stellar performances. For Dolphins, Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole are the mainstay batters and their scores of 30, 43 and 99 runs in the last three games have been quite impressive. However, North West are even further ahead as Matthew Kleinveldt and Janneman Malan opened the last two games, having secured partnerships of 116, 53 and 136* runs. Since the latter are on a different plane this season and their consistency is remarkable, another explosive showing is expected of North West’s openers in the upcoming fixture.

Dolphins vs North West List a Kingsmead, Durban, null Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! North West Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.45 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs North West Best Batters

Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

In the previous match against Boland, Tshepang Dithole secured his first half-century of the season with 51 runs. Previously, he scored a century as well and now stands as the top run scorer for Dolphins with 237 runs in five innings and an average of 47.40. He is expected to top their charts next time around as well.

Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Batter

Ruan de Swardt’s consistency has been truly commendable as he has four half-centuries under his belt, the last of which was scored in the previous encounter against Boland where he notched up 65* runs. He has a total of 321 runs in five innings and a stellar average of 107.00m making him the top pick against Dolphins.

Dolphins vs North West Best Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen was Dolphins’ top wicket-taker in the last encounter against Boland where he delivered three maidens in 31 overs, claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.70. In the tournament thus far, he has 25 wickets in seven innings and an average of 19.20 which makes him the top choice for the next outing, too.

Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Bowler

Ruan de Swardt has shown exceptional all-rounder capabilities as he captured a three-wicket haul in his 29-over spell against Boland, including three maidens and an economy rate of 3.68. With a total of 15 wickets in six innings and an average of 22.06, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Dolphins Dolphins to win @ 1.55 (Batery)

North West to win @ 2.45 (Batery) Dolphins’ are a rather substandard team in the tournament this season and their results have been quite difficult to gauge. They started their campaign with a loss but went on to draw two games and one win, currently positioning them in fifth on the points table. North West have virtually nothing to show for themselves after drawing all four games this season as they occupy the penultimate place. Dolphins have a better chance of taking victory in this encounter. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





