Dolphins vs North West Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2025, March 20
DOL
55%
Chance of Winning
DOL
45%
List a
Kingsmead, Durban
Facts:
- Dolphins’ Prenelan Subrayen is the second leading bowler of the tournament with 25 wickets in seven innings.
- Ruan de Swardt is the top batter for North West, having scored 321 runs in five innings.
Dolphins vs North West Chances of Winning
Dolphins drew their previous game against Boland even though it was shaping up to be a close game. Boland batted first and scored 381 runs while Dolphins were able to amass 319 runs during their attempt to chase it down. Opener Tshepang Dithole kicked off the innings with a brilliant 51-run half-century while wicket-keeper batter Hanu Viljoen and Prenelan Subrayen took it up a notch with 85 and 82 runs, respectively. Boland’s second innings was not quite as successful as the first considering Dolphins’ bowlers restricted them to 156/8 when the match was brought to an end in a draw.
North West, too, got unfortunate with a high scoring draw against Boland last time out where the latter scored a whopping 594 runs. North West persevered and secured 458 runs where Matthew Kleinveldt and Lesiba Ngoepe top-scored with 133 and 118 runs, respectively. Ruan de Swardt also made a valuable contribution of 65* runs but the rest of the team were not particularly helpful. Boland extended their lead with an additional 150 runs but the game ended here due to a lack of time.
- Dolphins chance of winning - 55%
- North West chance of winning - 45%
Dolphins vs North West Betting Tips
North West to score high before first dismissal
North West’s openers did not start the season on the best note considering their performances in the first two matches were rather mediocre. The opening wicket had posted totals of 27, 6, 24 and 12 runs in those games which did not make the cut for the team. However, Matthew Kleinveldt and Janneman Malan revamped their approach and returned to score massive partnerships of 116, 53 and 136* runs in the previous two fixtures. Their drastic upwards momentum and their ability to sustain it puts them in a highly favorable position for the next match versus Dolphins.
Dolphins vs North West Toss Prediction
After three games at Kingsmead this season, the average first innings score of 337 is brilliant and the batters find that they receive great assistance on this surface. The first game was won by the teams batting first while the other two matches were both drawn. Although the toss winners chose to field first twice, it has not been the best option at this venue which makes batting first the top strategy.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests that there is no chance of rain whatsoever at Durban with sunny skies and the temperature reaching 27 degrees Celsius.
Dolphins Player List
Sarel Erwee (c), Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Okuhle Cele, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarel Erwee (C)
|
Batter
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Batter
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Slade van Staden
|
Batter
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Romashan Pillay
|
All-rounder
|
Hanu Viljoen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andile Simelane
|
All-rounder
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowler
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Bryce Parsons
|
Bowler
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Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins’ last match ended in a draw but they showed that they were a competitive team, especially with their batting display.
North West Player List
Wihan Lubbe (c), Janneman Malan, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Kleinveldt
|
All-rounder
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe (C)
|
Batter
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Ruan de Swardt
|
Batter
|
Taheer Isaacs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
|
Achille Cloete
|
Bowler
|
Gideon Peters
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
In their last two matches, North West’s batters have been on the money and they have the firepower to pose a threat to Dolphins.
Dolphins vs North West Head-to-Head
Dolphins have a leg up on North West in their head-to-head tally so far with two wins in three encounters in the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Dolphins - 2
Draw - 1
Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds
North West to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins
Both teams have competitive openers and they have absolutely knocked it out of the park with stellar performances. For Dolphins, Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole are the mainstay batters and their scores of 30, 43 and 99 runs in the last three games have been quite impressive. However, North West are even further ahead as Matthew Kleinveldt and Janneman Malan opened the last two games, having secured partnerships of 116, 53 and 136* runs. Since the latter are on a different plane this season and their consistency is remarkable, another explosive showing is expected of North West’s openers in the upcoming fixture.
Dolphins vs North West
List a
Kingsmead, Durban, null
Dolphins vs North West Best Batters
Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’ Best Batter
In the previous match against Boland, Tshepang Dithole secured his first half-century of the season with 51 runs. Previously, he scored a century as well and now stands as the top run scorer for Dolphins with 237 runs in five innings and an average of 47.40. He is expected to top their charts next time around as well.
Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Batter
Ruan de Swardt’s consistency has been truly commendable as he has four half-centuries under his belt, the last of which was scored in the previous encounter against Boland where he notched up 65* runs. He has a total of 321 runs in five innings and a stellar average of 107.00m making him the top pick against Dolphins.
Dolphins vs North West Best Bowlers
Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler
Prenelan Subrayen was Dolphins’ top wicket-taker in the last encounter against Boland where he delivered three maidens in 31 overs, claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.70. In the tournament thus far, he has 25 wickets in seven innings and an average of 19.20 which makes him the top choice for the next outing, too.
Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Bowler
Ruan de Swardt has shown exceptional all-rounder capabilities as he captured a three-wicket haul in his 29-over spell against Boland, including three maidens and an economy rate of 3.68. With a total of 15 wickets in six innings and an average of 22.06, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
- Dolphins to win @ 1.55 (Batery)
- North West to win @ 2.45 (Batery)
Batery
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