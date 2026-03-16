Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2025, March 20
EAS
39%
Chance of Winning
GRB
61%
List a
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Facts:
- Grant Thomson is the leading run scorer for Eastern Storm with 333 runs in ten innings.
- South Western Districts’ Yaseen Valli is the leading batter of the tournament with 425 runs in ten innings.
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning
Eastern Storm’s streak of losses have seen no respite this season and they lost at the hands of Northern Cape during the previous encounter. The latter’s total of 311 was not a particularly daunting task but Eastern Storm made a mess by getting themselves bowled out for 146. Naturally, Northern Cape used this opportunity to extend their gap by adding 286 more runs to the board. However, Eastern Storm could not withstand the pressure and they were bundled out for 97, losing by a margin of a whopping 354 runs.
South Western Districts, too, were on the losing side against Northern Cape in their last outing. The former started with a competitive batting performance, having piled on 341 runs in the first innings - Yaseen Valli was the top scorer with 75 runs while George Van Heerden, Luke Beaufort and Kelly Smuts were not far off with scores of 70, 66 and 58 runs, respectively. Northern Cape surpassed the target with 370 runs and South Western Districts scored an additional 201 runs. This was not enough, though, as Northern Cape ended up chasing it down with four wickets to spare.
- Eastern Storm chance of winning - 39%
- South Western Districts chance of winning - 61%
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Tips
South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal
Right from the start, Yaseen Valli and Kyle Jacobs have been in a league of their own with excellent opening partnerships. The team has participated in five matches so far and the pair have rarely missed an opportunity to rip apart the opposition’s bowling, having amassed 71, 42, 95, 46, 9, 41*, 4, 76, 62 and 8 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Their knocks are overwhelmingly on the higher side which makes them a highly reliable duo to take a punt on.
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction
Even though the teams batting and fielding first have taken home one win each at Willowmoore Park so far, the batters have a massive advantage on this track. They get to play their strokes freely and the average first innings total of 419 is quite favorable. Taking this into account, the toss winning side will want to bat first and score big in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Partly cloudy skies are expected to loom at Benoni with a 35% possibility of rain and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.
Eastern Storm Player List
Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane.
Predicted Playing XI
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Mekyle Pillay
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All-rounder
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Kyle Landsberg
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All-rounder
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Christopher Britz
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Batter
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Kabelo Sekhukhune
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Batter
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Shaylen Pillay
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Batter
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Grant Thomson (C)
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All-rounder
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Danie Rossouw
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Wicket-keeper
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Divan Posthumus
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Bowler
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Andrew Rasemene
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Bowler
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Amaan Khan
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All-rounder
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Tumelo Simelane
|
Bowler
Eastern Storm Team Form
Eastern Storm have been off their game the entire season so far with no signs of redemption. Their batting displays are particularly terrible this time around.
South Western Districts Player List
Yaseen Valli (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yaseen Valli (C)
|
Batter
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Kyle Jacobs
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All-rounder
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Keenan Vieira
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Batter
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George Van Heerden
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Bowler
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Kelly Smuts
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All-rounder
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Luke Beaufort
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Wicket-keeper
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Pheko Moletsane
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Bowler
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Jarred Jardine
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Bowler
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Enathi Khitshini
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Batter
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Rayyaan Rhode
|
Bowler
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Sintu Majeza
|
Bowler
South Western Districts Team Form
South Western Districts’ batting lineup is quite strong and they have proved time and again that they are capable of scoring big.
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head
Eastern Storm come into this game with an edge over South Western Districts in their head-to-head tally as they won three out of five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 5
Eastern Storm - 3
South Western Districts - 1
Draw - 1
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Odds
South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than Eastern Storm
Eastern Storm have had no luck at the front as they have tried out various openers but none of them seem to be bringing in the desired results. In the last three games, they have had two different opening lineups and neither of them were able to make an impact as they secured totals of 2, 2, 5, 2, 0 and 0. They absolutely pale in comparison to South Western Districts’ first wicket as Yaseen Valli and Kyle Jacobs have smashed it out of the park with scores of 71, 42, 95, 46, 9 and 41* runs in the previous three outings. Needless to say, the latter are expected to put on a better performance than Eastern Storm’s openers.
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts
List a
Willowmoore Park, Benoni, null
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Batters
Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter
Grant Thomson is the top run-getter for Eastern Storm this season with 333 runs in ten innings so far, which includes one century and a half-century. He top-scored in the first innings against Northern Cape last game with 33 runs but found himself out on a four-ball duck in the second match. However, with an average of 33.30, he is expected to bounce back for the next outing.
Yaseen Valli to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter
Yaseen Valli scored his second half-century of the season in the first innings versus Northern Cape, having amassed 75 runs, and notched up an additional 25 runs in the second innings. He currently leads South Western Districts’ run charts with 425 runs in ten innings and an average of 53.12. The skipper is the top choice to be their standout batter once again.
Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers
Kyle Landsberg to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler
Kyle Landsberg emerged as the top bowler for Eastern Storm in the last game against Northern Cape where his first innings was wicketless but he went on to take a fifer in the following spell. He is the second leading bowler for the team with 15 wickets in six innings and an average of 24.66, and he remains the top pick for the next game.
Pheko Moletsane to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler
Pheko Moletsane was the top bowler for South Western Districts during the last outing against Northern Cape where he captured a total of five wickets across two innings. He is now tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker overall with 11 wickets in five innings. Averaging at 15.54, he is the leading contender for the upcoming encounter as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Western Districts
- Eastern Storm to win @ 1.95 (Batery)
- South Western Districts to win @ 1.85 (Batery)
Batery
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