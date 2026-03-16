Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2025, March 20 EAS 39 % Chance of Winning GRB 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR On March 20, 2025, Eastern Storm and South Western Districts are slated to take on each other in the CSA 4-Day Series Division. Their meeting is going to take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, starting at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Grant Thomson is the leading run scorer for Eastern Storm with 333 runs in ten innings.

South Western Districts’ Yaseen Valli is the leading batter of the tournament with 425 runs in ten innings.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm’s streak of losses have seen no respite this season and they lost at the hands of Northern Cape during the previous encounter. The latter’s total of 311 was not a particularly daunting task but Eastern Storm made a mess by getting themselves bowled out for 146. Naturally, Northern Cape used this opportunity to extend their gap by adding 286 more runs to the board. However, Eastern Storm could not withstand the pressure and they were bundled out for 97, losing by a margin of a whopping 354 runs.

South Western Districts, too, were on the losing side against Northern Cape in their last outing. The former started with a competitive batting performance, having piled on 341 runs in the first innings - Yaseen Valli was the top scorer with 75 runs while George Van Heerden, Luke Beaufort and Kelly Smuts were not far off with scores of 70, 66 and 58 runs, respectively. Northern Cape surpassed the target with 370 runs and South Western Districts scored an additional 201 runs. This was not enough, though, as Northern Cape ended up chasing it down with four wickets to spare.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 39%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 61%

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Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal

Right from the start, Yaseen Valli and Kyle Jacobs have been in a league of their own with excellent opening partnerships. The team has participated in five matches so far and the pair have rarely missed an opportunity to rip apart the opposition’s bowling, having amassed 71, 42, 95, 46, 9, 41*, 4, 76, 62 and 8 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Their knocks are overwhelmingly on the higher side which makes them a highly reliable duo to take a punt on.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Even though the teams batting and fielding first have taken home one win each at Willowmoore Park so far, the batters have a massive advantage on this track. They get to play their strokes freely and the average first innings total of 419 is quite favorable. Taking this into account, the toss winning side will want to bat first and score big in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to loom at Benoni with a 35% possibility of rain and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Mekyle Pillay All-rounder Kyle Landsberg All-rounder Christopher Britz Batter Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Shaylen Pillay Batter Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Divan Posthumus Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Amaan Khan All-rounder Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm have been off their game the entire season so far with no signs of redemption. Their batting displays are particularly terrible this time around.

South Western Districts Player List

Yaseen Valli (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza.

Predicted Playing XI

Yaseen Valli (C) Batter Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Keenan Vieira Batter George Van Heerden Bowler Kelly Smuts All-rounder Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Pheko Moletsane Bowler Jarred Jardine Bowler Enathi Khitshini Batter Rayyaan Rhode Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts’ batting lineup is quite strong and they have proved time and again that they are capable of scoring big.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

Eastern Storm come into this game with an edge over South Western Districts in their head-to-head tally as they won three out of five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 5

Eastern Storm - 3

South Western Districts - 1

Draw - 1

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than Eastern Storm

Eastern Storm have had no luck at the front as they have tried out various openers but none of them seem to be bringing in the desired results. In the last three games, they have had two different opening lineups and neither of them were able to make an impact as they secured totals of 2, 2, 5, 2, 0 and 0. They absolutely pale in comparison to South Western Districts’ first wicket as Yaseen Valli and Kyle Jacobs have smashed it out of the park with scores of 71, 42, 95, 46, 9 and 41* runs in the previous three outings. Needless to say, the latter are expected to put on a better performance than Eastern Storm’s openers.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts List a Willowmoore Park, Benoni, null Eastern Storm Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now! South Western Districts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Grant Thomson is the top run-getter for Eastern Storm this season with 333 runs in ten innings so far, which includes one century and a half-century. He top-scored in the first innings against Northern Cape last game with 33 runs but found himself out on a four-ball duck in the second match. However, with an average of 33.30, he is expected to bounce back for the next outing.

Yaseen Valli to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

Yaseen Valli scored his second half-century of the season in the first innings versus Northern Cape, having amassed 75 runs, and notched up an additional 25 runs in the second innings. He currently leads South Western Districts’ run charts with 425 runs in ten innings and an average of 53.12. The skipper is the top choice to be their standout batter once again.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Kyle Landsberg to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Kyle Landsberg emerged as the top bowler for Eastern Storm in the last game against Northern Cape where his first innings was wicketless but he went on to take a fifer in the following spell. He is the second leading bowler for the team with 15 wickets in six innings and an average of 24.66, and he remains the top pick for the next game.

Pheko Moletsane to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Pheko Moletsane was the top bowler for South Western Districts during the last outing against Northern Cape where he captured a total of five wickets across two innings. He is now tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker overall with 11 wickets in five innings. Averaging at 15.54, he is the leading contender for the upcoming encounter as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Western Districts Eastern Storm to win @ 1.95 (Batery)

South Western Districts to win @ 1.85 (Batery) Eastern Storm are the worst-performing team at the moment as they occupy last place in the standings with five straight defeats since the start of their campaign. South Western Districts, on the other hand, are a middling team this season and they are fourth on the points table with two wins, two losses and one draw. It is quite clear that the latter have the upper hand going into the next match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





