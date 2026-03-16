Facts: In the last meeting between Knights and Limpopo, the former won the game by an innings and 118 runs.

Knights are placed at the 5th place whereas Limpopo are positioned at the 7th place of the standings.

Knights vs Limpopo Chance of Winning

In the previous season, the Knights demonstrated flashes of quality, capable batting and competitive bowling but overall lacked enough match-winning performances to push higher up the table. However, the team started their campaign this year with a win over Easterns. They displayed a dominant bowling performance in the match and are placed at the 5th place of the points table with 21.94 points.

After a poor season, Limpopo were hopeful for a better start this season. However, things did not pan out in their favour. They lost two consecutive games in the competition. Their last loss came against South Western Districts. With two losses, they are placed at the 7th place of the standings and possess 7.28 points. Limpopo will clash against the Knights in the next outing.

Knights' chance of winning: 55%

Limpopo's chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Knights vs Limpopo Betting Odds

The Knights posted a win against the Easterns in the last game. Their bowling attack made the win look effortless. Batting first, the Easterns bundled out for 59 runs in the 1st innings. The Knights surpassed them and posted 197 runs in that innings. Trailing the score, Easterns could only manage 165 runs. It was an easy target for Knights who posted 31/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. Gihahn Cloete scored 60 runs. Johannes van Dyk picked 6 wickets in the game while Dane Piedt took 5 wickets alone in the second innings.

Limpopo clashed against South Western Districts in the last game. Batting first, SWD scored 490 runs in the first innings. Don Radebe was the best bowler from Limpopo with 3 wickets. However, it was Limpopo’s batting that caused the upset. Their first innings yielded just 173 all out, with Sizwe Masondo top-scoring with 43 and Atwell Mokgoloboto contributing 31. In their second dig, they were dismissed for 156, where Ludwig Kaestner stood out with 56, and Don Radebe added 36. Limpopo’s batting failed to withstand pressure, and though their bowlers had moments, it wasn’t sufficient to turn the tide against a dominant SWD side. SWD won the game by an innings and 161 runs.

Knights vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

The Mangaung Oval tends to offer good pace and bounce early on, favoring fast bowlers with the new ball. As the innings progress, especially into days 2 and 3, the pitch can settle, lose some of its bounce, and then assist spin or swing less, depending on how it deteriorates. Historically, first innings at this ground often produce sizable scores, and the side batting first has had good success in longer formats. Given those conditions, winning the toss at Mangaung Oval in a first-class match, the safer choice is likely to bat first. Putting runs on the board early gives you a chance to take advantage of the livelier pitch and let your bowlers exploit conditions later in the game when the surface has worn a bit.

Weather Report

Expect a warm and dry day with highs around 28 °C (82 °F) and overnight lows near 12 °C (54 °F). Skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy, and rain chances are minimal, essentially dry conditions. Winds out of the south may offer some relief in the afternoon.

Knights Players List

Jacques Snyman, Cole Abrahams, Isaac Dikgale, Gihan Cloete, Ruan Haasbroek, Patrick Botha, Malusi Siboto, Johan van Dyk, Dane Piedt, Sisanda Magala, Seth Fledermaus, Sithembile Langa, Tiaan van Vuuren

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Dikgale Batter Ruan Haasbroek Batter Gerhardt Abrahams Batter Patrick Botha Batter Jacques Snyman All-rounder Dane Piedt (c) All-rounder Gihahn Cloete (wk) Wicket-keeper Tiaan van Vuuren Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler

Knights Team Form

The Knights had an abysmal campaign last year. They began their campaign this year with a win over the Easterns. They bowled them out pretty early in both the innings, making it easier for the batters to snatch the victory.

Limpopo Players List

Ludwig Kaestner, Don Radebe, Liam Peters, Matthew Hollard, Sizwe Masondo, Louren Steenkamp, Emmanuel Motswiri, CP Klijnhans, Atwell Makgoloboto, Shelton Ngobeni, Maphekgola Pootona, Irvin Modimokoane, Ruve Lowe

Predicted Playing XI

Keenan Vieira Batter Liam Peters (c) Batter Ludwig Kaestner Batter Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper Ruve Lowe Batter Don Radebe All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder CP Klijnhans Batter Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Matt Hollard Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo had a poor outing in the last game against South Western Districts. The team conceded 490 runs in the first innings. On the top of that, the batters failed to handle the pressure and lost early wickets in the game.

Knights vs Limpopo Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format before. The Knights won that fixture by an innings and 118 runs.

Limpopo Won: 0

Knights Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Knights vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Limpopo began their campaign with a strong opening partnership in the first innings of their first game. Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo opened for the side. The pair scored 106 runs for the first wicket in the initial innings. However, in the next innings, they lost their first wicket without any run on the scoresheet. Coming into their next game, Limpopo posted 10 & 25 runs for their opening partnership scores in the two innings. Although the batters have shown glimpses of good batting displays, their inconsistency looks worrisome. Moreover, Knights clearly have a strong bowling side and will make it tougher for Limpopo to bat in the next game.

Knights vs Limpopo First class Mangaung Oval, null Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Limpopo Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.00 Bet Now!

Knights vs Limpopo Top Batters

Gihahn Cloete to be the top batter for Knights

Gihahn Cloete rose to the occasion in the last game and scored an unbeaten 60 runs in the first innings of the last game. He will go in as the best batter in the next game.

Ludwig Kaestner to be the top batter for Limpopo

Ludwig Kaestner has scored 119 runs in 4 innings of the competition. He scored 3 & 56 runs in the two innings of the last game. He will enter as the best batting pick for the next game.

Knights vs Limpopo Top Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be the top bowler for Knights

Johannes van Dyk leads the pack after topping their wicket charts last year with 15 wickets in 6 innings. He took 6 wickets in the last game.

Atwell Mokgoloboto to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Atwell Mokgoloboto is the best bowler from the side with 6 wickets after 2 games. Despite a bad spell in the last game, he holds a strong bowling capability.