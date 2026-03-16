Knights vs Lions Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2025, April 3 KNG 65 % Chance of Winning LIO 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR From April 3 to 6, 2025, Knights and Lions are scheduled to take on each other in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The clash is set to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Knights’ Lesego Senokwane is the top run-getter of the Division One thus far, having amassed 559 runs in ten innings.

Zubayr Hamza currently stands as the leading batter for Lions with 425 runs in nine innings.

Knights vs Lions Chances of Winning

The Knights gave the Warriors a tough fight in the last match but the game, unfortunately, did not have a proper conclusion. Warriors’ 171-run stand was quite easy for Knights to chase down and the latter surpassed it but only just, having scored 191 runs. Knights’ Aaron Phangiso was the only major scorer as he added 74 runs to the scoreboard. Warriors were much more daunting at the second time of asking considering they piled on 349 runs. During the Knights’ fourth innings chase, they were four down with 166 runs on the board but since their assigned four days were up, a deadlock was reached.

Lions’ chances of extending their lead with another victory were thwarted by poor weather conditions in the last outing versus Dolphins. The latter were the first to bat and they secured a stand of 357. Lions were all on their way to chasing it down, having lost two wickets as they scored 250 runs. Opener Joshua Richards and Zubayr Hamza were looking truly invincible as they were not out on 130 and 62, respectively. However, with the time having run out, their innings was brought to an abrupt end.

Knights chance of winning - 65%

Lions chance of winning - 35%

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Knights vs Lions Betting Tips

Knights to score high before first dismissal

Knights’ Lesego Senokwane has been the mainstay opener for the team from the start of the season. In the tournament so far, he has led the innings with Jacques Snyman and Isaac Dikgale and the latter was weighing down the first wicket. He was replaced by Snyman for the last three matches where the duo secured partnerships of 2, 14, 69, 137 and 88 runs. Since they are a solid opening pair, they will be relied upon to put on a competitive total in the next match.

Knights vs Lions Toss Prediction

After two matches played at Mangaung Oval this season, the average first innings total came out to 401. This is, undoubtedly, an exceptional total to defend and the teams have preferred to bat first for this reason, having elected to set the target on both occasions. The teams batting first took one victory while the other match was drawn and defending a total will be the toss winner’s inclination for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

A 25% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Bloemfontein on match day with light showers causing disruptions. The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Lesego Senokwane Batter Isaac Dikgale Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights peaked during their first game of the season where they managed to take victory and their following attempts have all been substandard. Their bowling attack is lacking at this juncture, putting them on the backfoot for this fixture.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (C) Batter Muhammad Manack All-rounder Zubayr Hamza Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions are the most successful team in the competition with three wins, and they remain the only undefeated side so far. Naturally, there is a solid balance between their batters and bowlers.

Knights vs Lions Head-to-Head

Lions are quite dominant in their head-to-head record against Knights as they have won three of the last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Knights - 1

Lions - 3

Abandoned - 1

Knights vs Lions Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks are a competitive opening pair for Lions and their performance in the last two games, particularly, has helped the team a great deal. In the previous three outings, they have added 53, 41, 5 and 30 runs to the first wicket. However, they pale in comparison to Knights whose openers are much further ahead. Despite Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane’s downturn in performance during the last game where they scored 2 and 14 runs together, the pair secured stands of 69, 137 and 88 in the two matches prior to that. There is clearly no real contest between the sides since Knights’ openers are exponentially better than that of Lions.

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Knights vs Lions Best Batters

Lesego Senokwane to be Knights’ Best Batter

Lesego Senokwane failed to be impactful in the previous match against Warriors where he scored four and two runs before his dismissals. However, his lead at the top is intact with 559 runs in ten innings and an average of 55.90. He has two centuries and two half-centuries thus far, and he remains the top pick against the Lions.

Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ Best Batter

Zubayr Hamza scored his fifth half-century of the season during the last outing versus Dolphins, having scored an unbeaten 62. He is now the top run scorer for Lions overall with 425 runs in nine innings along with an impressive average of 53.12. Taking his consistency into account, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next match.

Knights vs Lions Best Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Johannes van Dyk took part in his third match of the tournament against Warriors and he emerged as the top bowler in the first innings with a four-wicket haul. Although he went wicketless in the second innings, he is now tied as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets in six innings. Averaging at 15.20, he is the top choice for the upcoming game.

Lutho Sipamla to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Lutho Sipamla is the joint highest wicket-taker for Lions with 19 wickets in eight innings so far. He was the second leading bowler in the last game versus Dolphins where he took three wickets in 19 overs while having delivered four maidens with an economy rate of 3.21. With a brilliant bowling average of 21.15 in the tournament until now, he is the leading contender for the next encounter as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Knights Knights to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)

Lions to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch) Knights have been relegated to sixth place in the Division One standings since they have a solitary victory against their name. They lost twice and drew the remaining three matches while Lions are the table toppers of the tournament with three wins and three defeats. Furthermore, Lions have a 3-1 lead over Knights in their previous five head-to-head games, making the former the favorites to come out on top in the upcoming clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





