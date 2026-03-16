Facts: In the last four meetings between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland, the tally is tied at 0-0 after those outings yielded no result.

The sides met once last season where the game ended in a draw.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Chance of Winning

After finishing at the top of the Division 2 table last season, KwaZulu-Natal Inland earned promotion to Division 1 but have had a challenging start to their new campaign. They began on a disappointing note with a loss to North West and were unable to secure a win in their next two matches, both of which ended in draws. As a result, KZN Inland currently occupy the 7th spot in the standings with 33.42 points. The side will be aiming to bounce back stronger and deliver a more complete performance in their upcoming fixture to move up the table.

Boland’s 2024/25 CSA Division 1 season was marked by dependable batting displays, with several players stepping up as key contributors. However, their struggles to regularly bowl teams out or convert strong positions into victories led to a number of drawn results. In the ongoing season, Boland began promisingly but have shown some inconsistency in recent matches, coming off a draw in their latest outing. With one win, one loss, and one draw so far, they currently sit 5th on the points table with 43.98 points, aiming to regain momentum in the matches ahead.

Boland' chance of winning: 65%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland' chance of winning: 35%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland met with the Dolphins in the last game. Batting first, Dolphins scored 400 runs in the first innings. In reply, KZN scored 493 runs in the first innings. Malcolm Nofal was excellent with a knock of 183 runs while Kagiso Rapulana scored 61 runs in that innings. Dolphins amassed 239/9 in the second innings before the match duration ended and the match yielded a draw. Daryn Dupavillon was the best bowler from KZN as he picked 8 wickets on his own.

Boland clashed against the Warriors in the last game. Warriors batted first and scored 157 & 374 runs in the two innings. In reply, Boland smashed 274 & 223/7 before the game ended. The match ended in a draw. Gavin Kaplan scored 110 runs while Aviwe Mgijima knocked 82 runs in the 1st innings. Lehan Botha was the best bowler from Boland as he picked 7 wickets in the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Toss Prediction

The pitch at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is generally batting-friendly, allowing batters to settle in and build innings comfortably during the early stages. However, seamers can find some movement with the new ball, especially when conditions are overcast or there’s a touch of moisture on the surface. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play and making strokeplay slightly tougher. Historically, teams have enjoyed success when batting first, using the fresh surface to post strong totals and apply scoreboard pressure. Considering these factors, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for batting first to make the most of the favorable early conditions.

Weather Report

The early morning in Pietermaritzburg is expected to be cool, with temperatures around 10–12 °C (50–54 °F) under cloudy skies. As the day progresses, conditions should improve, with temperatures rising to around 21–23 °C (70–73 °F) by late morning and early afternoon. It will be a chilly start, warming up moderately through midday, before settling into pleasant conditions by evening. Some early cloud cover may slightly affect visibility, but no significant weather disruptions are expected.

Boland Players List

Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Lehan Botha, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Keith Dudgeon, Nathan Jacobs, Gavin Kaplan, Siyabonga Mahima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Pieter Malan, Imraan Manack, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Clyde Fortuin, Shaun von Berg, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Jhedli van Briesies, Gysbert Wege, Nathan Engelbrecht, Juanrico Vorster

Predicted Playing XI

Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Lehan Botha All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder

Boland Recent Form

Boland finished in the middle of the points table last season. Boland played well in the first game but failed to replicate it in their recent outing. The team will be eager to convert their games into wins.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Michael Erlank, Malcolm Nofal, Sean Gilson, Kagiso Rapulana, Cameron Shekleton, Ziyaad Abrahams, Sean Whitehead, Mbulelo Budaza, Marcello Piedt, Wayne Parnell, Daryn Dupavillon, Hardus Viljoen, Andile Mokgakane, Renaldo Meyer, Bamanye Xenxe, Jack Lees, Muhammed Bulbulia, Ntando Zuma, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Erlank Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Muhammed Bulbulia Batter Cameron Shekleton Wicket-keeper Kagiso Rapulana Batter Andile Mokgakane All-rounder Ntando Zuma Batter Sean Gilson All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

The KwaZulu-Natal have a terrific batting order but lack in their bowling order. They will be looking to do well in the next game and climb a few places.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, none of the games yielded any result.

Boland Won: 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ XXX (Batery)

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a terrible start to their campaign this season. The team has struggled in the batting and bowling order in the competition. Malcolm Nofal and Kagiso Rapulana opened for the side in the competition. The pair posted low scores before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. However, the pair returned in the third game with an opening partnership of 114 runs. Nofal scored 183 runs while Rapulana posted 61 runs in the first innings. That said, KZN will be expected to score well before their first wicket in the next game.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Top Batters

Malcolm Nofal to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Malcolm Nofal is a terrific batter. He scored 183 runs in the first innings of the last game. Nofal is in great form and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Gavin Kaplan to be the top batter for Boland

Gavin Kaplan is the top scorer from the side currently. He has scored over 400 runs in the competition after 3 games. He smashed another century in the last game. He scored 110 runs in the 1st innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Top Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Daryn Dupavillon is the top bowler from the side. He took 6 wickets in the first innings of the last game. Dupavillon is a talented bowler and will be the top bowling pick for the next outing.

Glenton Stuurman to be the top bowler for Boland

Stuurman is a terrific bowler. He has taken 17 wickets in 6 innings of the game. He will lead his side with the ball in the next game.