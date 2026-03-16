KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2025, March 20 KWNI 70 % Chance of Winning ECL 30 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Border’s clash in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 is scheduled to be held at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg. They will meet on March 20, 2025, with the match slated to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Michael Erlank is the third leading batter of the competition with 401 runs in eight innings.

Border’s Jade de Klerk is the second highest wicket-taker this season with 34 wickets in nine innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland got unlucky with a drawn game last time around as they took on Mpumalanga Rhinos. Batting first, KwaZulu-Natal Inland posted 243 runs on the board where James Ritchie was the top scorer with an unbeaten 59 while Marcello Piedt was next in line with 53 runs. This was not difficult for Mpumalanga Rhinos to chase down and they were able to surpass it by adding 472 runs to the scoreboard. KwaZulu-Natal Inland set out to retake their lead but after scoring 146/1 - where Ben Compton, Cameron Dean Shekleton and Kagiso Rapulana scored 57*, 41* and 38 runs, respectively - the teams were out of time and a stalemate was reached.

Border, on the contrary, are on an upward climb and their last match against Limpopo helped their cause a great deal. Border piled on 331 runs with the help of Mncedisi Malika, Lihle Sizani, Jade de Klerk and Shane Dadswell who secured 92, 74, 60 and 51 runs, respectively. Limpopo struggled in this simple chase and found themselves all out for 153 and Border scored an extra 182 runs. Border’s bowlers kept Limpopo down to 211 in the final innings and the team enjoyed a 149-run triumph.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 70%

Border chance of winning - 30%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score high before first dismissal

Ben Compton and Kagiso Rapulana are the mainstay openers for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season and their contribution to the team’s first wicket is truly commendable. In the five games that they have played thus far, they set up partnerships of 42, 77, 6, 144, 194, 3, 172, 0 and 1. Although they have had their ups and downs together, they are certainly a force to be reckoned with and have the firepower to continue putting on strong performances.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Toss Prediction

The average first innings stand of 255 this season at City Oval is not particularly promising for the batters, despite the fact that the teams batting first took one win while the other was drawn. The vote was split between batting and fielding first but the toss winner of the next game will be inclined to field first since chasing has been easier on the surface.

Weather Report

No rain is forecast at Pietermaritzburg on match day and the skies are set to be clear and sunny with the temperature touching 28 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Ben Compton, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Cameron Shekleton, Ntando Zuma, James Ritchie, Mbulelo Budaza, Sean Gilson, Sean Whitehead, Thabiso Ndlela, Zeden Mahomed, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Shekleton Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Sean Gilson Bowler Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Sean Whitehead Bowler James Ritchie Bowler Marcello Piedt All-rounder Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Thabiso Ndlela Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s batting form has room for improvement but they have the potential to turn things around and return to winning ways.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Mncedisi Malika, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Nathan Roux Batter Shane Dadswell Batter Osphesona Mbekwa All-rounder Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Mathew Fourie Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border’s bowling department is their greatest strength but the batters have not been performing at the same level.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Border, the former are dominant as they have taken three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 3

Border - 0

Draw - 2

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Border

Border’s Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr have had their share of highs and lows at the front of the pack but overall, their scores are not entirely convincing as they have notched up partnerships of 4, 10, 25, 17, 38 and 144 in the last three games. Their totals have worsened over the course of the season which does not compare to KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Ben Compton and Kagiso Rapulana who are in a different league. The latter added 42, 77, 6, 144, 194 and 3 runs to the first wicket during the previous three encounters, and their consistency makes them the top opening pair in the next match.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Best Batters

Michael Erlank to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Michael Erlank was out on a five-ball duck in the first innings against Mpumalanga Rhinos and he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings. Despite this, he is KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s leading batter by quite a margin as he has amassed 401 runs in eight innings. He has one century and three half-centuries under his belt along with an average of 57.28, making him the top pick for the next game.

Mncedisi Malika to be Border’s Best Batter

Mncedisi Malika was just short of a ton in the previous encounter versus Limpopo where he scored 92 runs in the first innings before losing his wicket. He scored an additional 27 runs in the following innings and bolstered himself to the top of Border’s run charts with 347 runs in nine innings and an average of 38.55. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Best Bowlers

Sean Whitehead to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Sean Whitehead was tied as the team’s top wicket-taker in the last game versus Mpumalanga where he captured two wickets. However, his lead at the top remains unchallenged since he has a whopping 24 wickets in eight innings with an impressive average of 19.58. He is, without a doubt, the favorite to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s premier bowler once more.

Jade de Klerk to be Border’s Best Bowler

Jade de Klerk delivered a sensational spell in the last game versus Limpopo; in 17.2 overs, he bowled three maidens, claimed four wickets and achieved an economy rate of 3.34. Overall, he is phenomenal this season since he has captured a whopping 34 wickets in nine innings, including four fifers and a ten-wicket haul. With an average of 15.70, he is undoubtedly the top choice against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Our Prediction Favorites to win KwaZulu-Natal Inland KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 1.80 (Batery)

Border to win @ 2.00 (Batery) KwaZulu-Natal Inland experienced a slight slump after winning their first two games since they went on to suffer one defeat and draw two matches. However, they are second on the points table while Border are one step below in third with the same outcomes. Even though both sides are evenly matched ahead of this game, KwaZulu-Natal Inland have a 3-0 lead over Border which puts the former in a favorable position for the upcoming clash. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





