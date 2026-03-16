Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Kagiso Rapulana is the second highest run scorer of the Division Two with 470 runs in 11 innings.

Northern Cape’s Ernest Kemm and Tshepo Ntuli are the second and third leading bowlers of the tournament with 35 and 31 wickets, respectively.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland made it to the top of the table by the skin of their teeth as they edged out against Border in the last game. The latter elected to bat first but their total of 177 was not very convincing, and KwaZulu-Natal Inland took advantage of that by posting 204 runs on the board; Kagiso Rapulana and Cameron Dean Shekleton led the team with scores of 74 and 43, respectively. Border added 253 runs to their tally but KwaZulu-Natal Inland chased it down with ease as Jack Lees and Malcolm Nofal did the bulk of the work with 118* and 55 runs, respectively. They were able to take victory by a margin of six wickets against Border.

Northern Cape’s last outing was against South Western Districts where the latter scored 341 and Northern Cape surpassed it with 370 runs on the board - Ernest Kemm, Tian Koekemoer, Modiri Litheko and Ruan Haasbroek were the top scorers with 90, 73, 52 and 42 runs, respectively. South Western Districts piled on an additional 201 runs in their second innings but it was a piece of cake for Northern Cape to attain who finished the game with four wickets to spare.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 55%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 45%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score high before first dismissal

While Kagiso Rapulana was the mainstay opener for KwaZulu-Natal Inland throughout the tournament, he has opened alongside several different batters this season. Despite that, the team has had a relatively stable first wicket with scores of 4, 22, 42, 77, 6, 144, 194, 3, 172 and 0 in the last five matches. More often than not, the openers have been able to secure competitive totals before the first dismissal which makes it quite likely that they will do the same in the final.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 229 at City Oval after three games this season is not a particularly great total and the teams batting and fielding first share one victory each. However, the toss winners chose to bat first on every occasion which shows that setting a target is an advantageous prospect at this venue, and it will be the preferred option in the next match.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected to disrupt the match with a 35% chance of precipitation at Pietermaritzburg, and the temperature is predicted to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Ben Compton, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Cameron Shekleton, Ntando Zuma, James Ritchie, Mbulelo Budaza, Sean Gilson, Sean Whitehead, Thabiso Ndlela, Zeden Mahomed, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Shekleton Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Sean Gilson Bowler Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Sean Whitehead Bowler James Ritchie Bowler Marcello Piedt All-rounder Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Thabiso Ndlela Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland are quite inconsistent this season which puts them at a disadvantage. They do not have the firepower to challenge a superior Northern Cape.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Ruan Haasbroek, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ernest Kemm (C) All-rounder Ronan Hermann Batter Ruan Haasbroek Batter Tian Koekemoer All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Jerome Xaba Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape are in strong form at the moment with five back-to-back wins leading up to the final. Their batting and bowling departments are both equally powerful.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

Northern Cape come into this fixture with a 2-1 lead over KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their last five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

Northern Cape - 2

Draw - 2

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Kagiso Rapulana and Ben Compton were doing an excellent job for the team’s top order but the former was replaced by Malcolm Nofal in the last game which resulted in opening totals of 4 and 22 runs. In the two matches prior to that, the opening wicket posted scores of 42, 77, 6 and 144 runs. On the other hand, Northern Cape’s first wicket has been extremely inconsistent as Modiri Litheko and Ernest Kemm have scored 113, 61, 8, 0 and 5 runs before the first dismissal. However, since their consistency is a severe problem, KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s openers will be expected to get the better of Northern Cape’s first partnership.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Kagiso Rapulana scored his third half-century of the season in the previous encounter against Border, having amassed 74 runs in the first innings. Although he was dismissed for a mere eight in the second innings, he has claimed the top spot among the team’s run scorers with 470 runs in 11 innings, including a century and an average of 42.72. He is the top pick for the final as well.

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Ernest Kemm is the leading run-getter for Northern Cape with 384 runs in ten innings and an average of 42.66 so far. In the last game against South Western Districts, he scored his fourth half-century this season with 90 runs. He notched up an additional 37 runs in the second innings and will be expected to come out on top once again.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Sean Whitehead to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Sean Whitehead was KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s top bowler against Border with three wickets in the first innings and four more in the following innings. He has furthered his lead at the top with a whopping 31 wickets in ten innings and an average of 18.74, making him the top choice for the next match as well.

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Ernest Kemm is an exceptional all-rounder considering he is also the top wicket-taker for Northern Cape with 35 wickets in 11 innings. In the first innings against South Western Districts, he captured four wickets and went on to take two more in the second innings. Averaging at 12.17, he is the leading pick to be their premier bowler in the upcoming game.