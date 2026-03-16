Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland captain Michael Erlank smashed an unbeaten double hundred in his first outing CSA 4-Day Series

Warriors wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile scored an hundred against Western Previne in previous match

Warriors pacer Duanne Olivier picked four wickets and scored 47 runs against Western Province

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost their first-round matches of the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 against North West by eight wickets. On the other hand, Warriors defeated Western Province by 48 runs. Warriors are the second-ranked team after the first round, while Inland are occupying the sixth spot in the eight-team points table.

The early win will give Warriors a lot of confidence and they have a better chance of beating KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their second fixture. Inland scored 399 in their first innings but were bundled out for 98 runs in the second. The high total in the first innings also came on the back of a double hundred from their captain Michael Erlank. Three batters in the top five were dismissed for a single digit score. Seven of their batters were dismissed for single digit scores in the second innings. On the bowling front they leaked 461 runs by taking just eight wickets in the second innings.

The Warriors were decent with the bat and ball in both the innings. The best part was how each of their players chipped in to kick off their campaign on a winning note. No bowler registered a five-fer but the team dismissed the opposition twice all-out. The early psychological edge is going to work in the favour of Warriors.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chances of winning: 40 %

Warriors chances of winning: 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

KwaZulu-Natal Inland middle-order batter Andile Mogakane was one of the rare positives for his team in their first match against North West in the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. He scored 67 off 115 in the first innings, and 24 off 33 in the second innings which saw Inlands get bundled out for 98 runs only. The 25-year-old all-rounder looks determined to prove himself this season, and would be a good option to place your bets on to reap rich dividends.

Warriors number eleven Wesley Bedja starred with the bat and ball in his side's first outing of the season against Western Province. He played a crucial 50-run knock off just 33 balls against Western Province, and picked two wickets across the two innings. The all-round ability of Bedja makes him one of the safest players to place your bets on in the upcoming fixture of the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26.

Match Prediction Best Odds KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score over 22.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Jordan Hermann to score over 32.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and electing to bat first was seen in each of the three matches which were played in the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. The trend is expected to continue at least in the second round.

Weather Report

It's expected to be partly cloudy in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, October 2. However, there is just a 10 percent chance of rain. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 13 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h. Cloud covers could be seen for the next three days. There is a chance of rain on final Day 4 (Sunday).

KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Kagiso Rapulana, Muhammed Bulbulia, Sean Gilson, Andile Mogakane, Michael Erlank (c), Cameron Shekleton (wk), Malcolm Nofal, Bamanye Xenxe, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Ziyaad Abrahams, Sean Whitehead

Predicted Playing XI

Kagiso Rapulana Wicket-keeper Muhammed Bulbulia Batter Sean Gilson All-rounder Andile Mogakane Batter Michael Erlank (c) Batter Cameron Shekleton (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Malcolm Nofal Batter Bamanye Xenxe Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost their first match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 by eight wickets against North West. Three of their last five matches have ended draws. The period has seen them win just one game.

Warriors News & Player List

Warriors Player List

Modiri Litheko, Jordan Hermann, Muhammad Manack, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Patrick Kruger, Thomas Kaber, Matthew Boast, Duanne Olivier, Wesley Bedja, Ntando Soni, Renaldo Meyer

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Muhammad Manack Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Sinethemba Qeshile (wk) Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger Batter Thomas Kaber All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler Ntando Soni Bowler

Warriors Form

Warriors kicked off their CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 campaign with a win over Western Province. They are unbeaten in their last three games. In fact, they have won their last two matches. They lost their fourth and fifth-last match in South Africa's premier red-ball cricket tournament.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Head to Head

Just one match has been played between the two sides till date. The match in February 2024 ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Matches: 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland: 0

Warriors: 0

Draw: 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Betting Odds

Warriors to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Warriors openers Modiri Litheko and Jordan Hermann could partner for just one run in their first innings of the team's first match of the season against Western Province. However, in the second innings, the duo chipped in with a 32-run stand. While Litheko was watchful in both the innings, Hermann showed flair in the second innings with 16 off just nine balls. Their openers partnered for 13 runs in their second-last innings which came in Warriors' last match of the previous season in April this year. The second innings of the same game saw the Warriors openers forge a 66-run stand. KwaZulu-Natal Inland bowlers allowed North West openers to partner for 85 runs in their last match. Inlands bowlers are under pressure, and Warriors openers are showing ominous signs. They should manage to score over 19 runs together.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Top Batters

Michael Erlank to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland's Top Batter

KwaZulu-Natal Inland captain Michael Erlank smashed a scintillating double hundred against North West in his first outing of the CSA Four-Day Series Division One. The unbeaten 200-run off 301 balls consisted of 27 fours and a six. He scored 18 runs and was still the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the second innings as well. The veteran batter has played 160 first-class matches and scored 7716 runs with the help of 14 hundreds.

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors' top batter

Warriors wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Breetzke smashed a hundred in the first innings of his first outing of the season against Western Province. He scored 129 runs off 211 balls in an innings which consisted off 16 fours. He was dismissed for a duck in the second innings, but is expected to bounce back in the coming innings. The top-order batter has scored 3358 runs from 62 first-class matches at an average of 36.50.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland's top bowler

31-year-old Daryn Dupavillon picked two wickets in the first innings against North West and one from four overs in the second innings. The pacer has featured in 90 first-class matches and picked 265 wickets at an average of 27.30.

Thomas Kaber to be Warriors' top bowler

Thomas Kaber picked five wickets across two innings in his last outing against Western Province. The left-arm spinner picked two wickets in the first innings, and three in the second. The 33-year-old has featured in a total of 70 first-class matches and picked 245 wickets at an average of 36.50.