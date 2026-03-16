Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2025, March 20 LIM 54 % Chance of Winning MPU 46 % 0 0 Place a bet Limpopo and Mpumalanga Rhinos will meet in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 on March 20, 2025, and their encounter will be held at Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane. The game is set to begin at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Liam Peters leads Limpopo’s run charts with 335 runs in ten innings thus far.

Benjamin van Niekerk is the top run scorer for Mpumalanga Rhinos with 365 runs in seven innings.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chances of Winning

Limpopo’s dry spell persists this season as they wound up losing to Border in the previous game. After the latter posted 331 runs on the board, it was evident that Limpopo had an uphill battle ahead of them. Limpopo struggled right off the bat and managed to make 153 runs before they were bundled out. They had a long way to go and this gave Border the chance to extend their lead as they added 182 runs to their tally. Limpopo had too much of a deficit to make up and they ended up getting bowled out for 211, conceding a 149-run defeat.

Mpumalanga Rhinos have also been in a bit of a rut since they have drawn too many matches, including their last one against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. The latter scored 243 runs while batting first and Mpumalanga Rhinos displayed a brilliant chase as they added 472 runs to the scoreboard before declaring. Yassar Cook’s unbeaten 123 was the highlight of the innings while opener Jurie Snyman was next in line with 113 runs. Muhammed Mayet and Karabo Mogotsi also did a brilliant job with scores of 88 and 72, respectively. KwaZulu-Natal Inland batted once again to score 146/1 before they ran out of time, drawing the match.

Limpopo chance of winning - 54%

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

Limpopo to score low before first dismissal

Skipper Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo have been Limpopo’s openers since the start of their campaign and even though they kicked off the season with a few good knocks, they could not sustain their momentum after the fact. After a total of five matches this season, they managed to secure first wicket scores of 15, 13, 12, 3, 33, 16, 63, 68, 12 and 55 runs. Their steady decline shows that they are struggling to keep their partnership going and it is unlikely that they will be able to find their feet against Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

Cricket Club Ground has hosted two matches in the tournament where one was drawn and the other was won by the batting side. The average first innings total of 244 is quite a defendable target and the batters seem to have the advantage on this surface. The toss winning side will want to bat first on this track in the next match as well.

Weather Report

A 35% threat of rain is predicted at Polokwane and scattered showers are likely to disrupt the game. The temperature is set to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Sizwe Masondo Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter Batter Heinrigh Pieterse Bowler Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Jesse Albanie Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo won their first match of the season but have shown signs of struggling in all the other games so far.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Jurie Snyman (c), Karabo Mogotsi, Muhammed Mayet, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jurie Snyman (C) All-rounder Karabo Mogotsi Batter Muhammed Mayet Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Yassar Cook Batter Nonelela Yikha Batter Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Gareth Dukes All-rounder Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Jon Hinrichsen Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos have been quite inconsistent which makes them difficult to predict but their batting performance in the last game was exceptional.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head

Limpopo have the lead in their head-to-head tally against Mpumalanga Rhinos so far, having won two of their encounters to date.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Limpopo - 2

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 0

Draw - 1

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo have consistently posted mediocre opening totals in the tournament this season, and in the last three games, the pair added 15, 13, 12, 3, 33 and 16 runs to the first wicket. Although Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Jurie Snyman and Karabo Mogotsi have been on a similar boat this season, they have shown the capability to score big. In the previous three matches, they scored 199, 31, 19, 0 and 13 runs before the first dismissal. They have improved steadily over the course of the season and remain the favorite opening duo in the upcoming fixture.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos List a Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane, null Limpopo Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Mpumalanga Rhinos Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Batters

Liam Peters to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Liam Peters has built quite a gap over the other batters from the team, having scored a total of 335 runs in ten innings so far. He has a century and a half-century under his belt along with an average of 37.22. He was not very fruitful in the last outing against Border where he was dismissed for 6 and 1 but he has the potential to bounce back and come good in the next game.

Benjamin van Niekerk to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Benjamin van Niekerk failed to make a valuable contribution for the team in the previous encounter against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he departed for a mere four runs. He leads the team’s run charts overall with 365 runs in seven innings, including one century and three half-centuries. Averaging at 60.83, he is the top pick for the next game.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Bowlers

Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Kgaudisa Molefe has consistently been the top bowler for Limpopo in the tournament and his performances have helped the team a great deal. Despite going wicketless in the first innings against Border, he recovered well to take a fifer the second time around. With 23 wickets in nine innings and an average of 20.91, he is expected to come out on top.

Kurtlyn Mannikam to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Kurtlyn Mannikam was Mpumalanga Rhinos’ top wicket-taker in the previous game versus KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he took four wickets in the first innings and one more during his second spell. He is currently tied as the second leading bowler for the team with 11 wickets in five innings but his average of 27.45 is among the best of the team, making him the top choice against Limpopo.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Limpopo Limpopo to win @ 2.10 (Batery)

Mpumalanga Rhinos to win @ 1.75 (Batery) Limpopo and Mpumalanga Rhinos are among the bottom teams of the tournament this season, and the former are just shy of last place as they stand sixth with one win, two losses and two draws. Mpumalanga Rhinos are slightly higher as they occupy fifth place with one win, one loss and three drawn games. Despite this, Limpopo have the upper hand with a 2-0 lead over Mpumalanga Rhinos in their head-to-head record, making them the top choice for the upcoming fixture. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





