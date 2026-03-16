Facts: In the last three meetings between Limpopo and South Western Districts, the tally is led by the latter by 1-0.

The sides met once last season where the game ended up in a draw.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Chance of Winning

Limpopo’s form was mixed: one strong win, some heavy defeats, some draws. Batting showed flashes of promise, but inconsistency hurt them, particularly in challenging conditions or against strong bowling attacks. The team finished at the 6th place of the points table with a win, three losses and two draws. The team started this year’s campaign with a loss against Easterns. The team lacked in their bowling order in the last game. That said, the team will be looking to get back in the competition with a better performance in the next game.

SWD had a middling campaign: some strong wins and a few close losses. They showed good fight, especially in matches they were expected to be under pressure, but couldn’t convert enough into more wins. Their batting had highs, but inconsistency, especially in key moments, kept them from challenging those at the top of the table. They finished at the 5th place of the standings with two wins and three losses. They will be hopeful for a better campaign this season.

South Western Districts' chance of winning: 67%

Limpopo' chance of winning: 33%

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Limpopo vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Limpopo were hopeful for a good start but suffered a huge defeat in the first game of this season. The team clashed against Easterns in the first game of this season. Batting first, Limpopo scored 341 runs in the first innings. Ludwig Kaestner (60), Emmanuel Motswiri (69) and Irvin Modimokoane (61) were the top run-getters in the first innings. However, the bowling attack was pretty loose as they conceded 570 runs against Easters. They raised 166 runs before running out of wickets and lost the game by an innings and 63 runs. Atwell Mokgoloboto was the only effective bowler from the side with 5 wickets to his name.

South Western Districts have some very capable batsmen. Yaseen Valli and George van Heerden are among their top run-scorers from the previous season. Van Heerden, especially, showed excellent form, scoring prolifically and with a strong average. Liam Alder, Kyle Jacobs, and Heath Richards also add depth to their batting, offering contributions in both top and middle order. Their bowling unit looks reasonably well rounded. Pheko Moletsane is part of the squad and expected to feature regularly, supported by others like Tyrece Karelse and Sintu Majiza.

Match Prediction Best Odds Limpopo Opening Partnership to be under 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Western Districts Opening Partnership to be over 32.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

The Polokwane ground (Polokwane Cricket Club Ground) is known to favor bowlers early on, especially pacers who can extract bounce and seam movement. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow a bit, lose some of that bounce, and may help spinners later in the game. The weather for recent matches has generally been sunny during first-class games, which helps maintain good playing conditions but doesn’t negate the early assistance to seamers.

Weather Report

Expect sunny to mostly clear skies with minimal rainfall. The daytime high should be around 29 °C, while the low would drop to about 14 °C. For the month as a whole, Polokwane tends to see 7 days of some rain, but October 2 historically has been among the drier days.

Limpopo Players List

Ludwig Kaestner, Don Radebe, Liam Peters, Matthew Hollard, Sizwe Masondo, Louren Steenkamp, Emmanuel Motswiri, CP Klijnhans, Atwell Makgoloboto, Shelton Ngobeni, Maphekgola Pootona

Predicted Playing XI

Keenan Vieira Batter Liam Peters (c) Batter Ludwig Kaestner Batter Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper Louren Steenkamp Batter Don Radebe All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder CP Klijnhans Batter Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Maphekgola Pootona Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo had a poor outing in the last game against Easterns. They lacked in their bowling order in the last game and conceded 570 runs in the last outing. The team scored well in the first innings but crumbled under pressure in the second innings of the last game.

South Western Districts Players List

Liam Alder, Banele Cele, Beni Hansen, Kyle Jacobs, Mondli Khumalo, Pheko Moletsane, Zack Momberg, Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, George van Heerden, Tyrece Karelse, Sintu Majiza, Liyabona Malife, Heath Richards

Predicted Playing XI

Beni Hansen Wicket-keeper Ruan Terblanche Batter Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Yaseen Valli (c) Batter George Van Heerden Batter Liyabona Malife All-rounder Pheko Moletsane All-rounder Tyrese Karelse Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Liam Alder Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

South Western Districts finished at the 5th place with a decent performance in the tournament. They have a strong squad and will be ready for a thrilling game.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, South Western Districts lead the tally by 1-0.

South Western Districts Won: 1

Limpopo Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Limpopo to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Limpopo lost the last game against Easters due to a poor bowling performance. They batted well in the first innings and scored 341 runs. Their opening order featured Ludwig Kaestner Sizwe Masondo who scored 60 and 37 runs respectively in the first innings. The duo played an opening partnership of 106 runs in the game. That said, the team will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Limpopo vs South Western Districts Top Batters

George Van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts

George Van Heerden is a terrific batter and smashed 515 runs in 11 innings at an average of 64.37. He is a talented batter and will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Ludwig Kaestner to be the top batter for Limpopo

Ludwig Kaestner was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He amassed 288 runs from 11 innings at an average of 26.18. He scored 60 runs in the first innings of the last game.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Tshepo Ntuli to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Tshepo Ntuli leads the pack after phenomenal figures in the wicket charts last year with 31 wickets in 9 innings. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.

Atwell Mokgoloboto to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

Atwell Mokgoloboto will be key to their bowling plans in the next game. He took 5 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler from the side.