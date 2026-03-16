Facts: Dominic Hendricks continues to be Lions’ top run-getter with 372 runs in eight innings.

Dolphins’ Prenelan Subrayen is the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 31 wickets in nine innings.

Lions vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Lions’ previous fixture against Boland did not end conclusively as there was a draw between the sides, and that prevented Lions from taking a fourth win this season. Boland were the ones to set the target and they posted a mediocre score of 229 before getting bowled out. Lions, though, managed to chase it down but only just as they piled on 259 runs. Zubayr Hamza was the only major contributor with a knock of 83 but the rest of the team made meaningful contributions to surpass the target. However, the match halted here due to poor weather conditions and a stalemate was reached.

Dolphins, on the other hand, managed to take down North West in the last outing to register their second victory of the season. The latter posted a total of 311 which Dolphins failed to reach as they attained 260 runs in their chase - Romashan Pillay was the top scorer with 70 runs while opener Sarel Erwee was next in line with 55 runs. However, at the second time of asking, North West were bundled out for 186 which gave Dolphins the chance to go for the win. Jason Smith’s 177*, Khaya Zondo’s 48 and Bryce Parsons’s 34 were the leading scores of the innings and the team made it over the line with six wickets to spare.

Lions chance of winning - 57%

Dolphins chance of winning - 43%

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Lions vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Lions to score low before first dismissal

Even though Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks have opened every match for Lions so far, they are unable to bed in and find their rhythm. Their partnerships have all been substandard so far with no sign of improvement whatsoever. Together, the pair have added 33, 5, 30, 3, 10, 22, 37 and 1 to the first wicket in the last five matches. Their stagnant scores are a disadvantage for the team and their opening wicket is not expected to improve at this juncture.

Lions vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The Wanderers Stadium has been a haven for the batters this season and the teams batting first have taken all three wins by landslides. The toss winners also chose to bat first on all three occasions, and it paid off massively since the average first innings stand at this venue is 337. There is absolutely no doubt that the toss winning skipper will, once again, want to bat first.

Weather Report

With a 75% possibility of rain at Johannesburg on the day of the game, the weather is expected to play a major role in the result. The temperature is predicted to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (C) Batter Muhammad Manack All-rounder Zubayr Hamza Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions have three wins this season and they are yet to be defeated. They have a strong batting lineup to challenge Dolphins in the upcoming match.

Dolphins Player List

Sarel Erwee (c), Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Okuhle Cele, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee (C) Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Slade van Staden Batter Jason Smith Batter Romashan Pillay All-rounder Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Andile Simelane All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Bryce Parsons Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins started their season with a defeat but recovered very well as they exercised damage limitation and managed to take two victories.

Lions vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the sides, Dolphins have been dominant with three wins while Lions have won once.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lions - 1

Dolphins - 3

Draw - 1

Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Both Dolphins and Lions have been mediocre in terms of opening partnerships this season but the former have the slightest advantage with marginally better scores. For Lions, Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks have been the mainstay openers with totals of 33, 5, 30, 3 and 10 runs in the last three games. Although Dolphins’ Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole are in a similar plight, having scored 10, 19, 30 and 43 runs in the previous three outings, they are in a better position to outdo Lions’ first wicket.

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Lions vs Dolphins Best Batters

Dominic Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Dominic Hendricks was not among the top scorers for Lions in the previous outing against Boland where he scored 22 runs before losing his wicket. Overall, though, he remains the top batter for the team with 372 runs in eight innings, including one ton and two half-centuries. He has an average of 53.14 which makes him the top pick for the next game.

Jason Smith to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Jason Smith emerged as the top run scorer for Dolphins in the previous game against North West where he notched up an unbeaten 117-run century after getting out for eight in the first innings. He has now claimed the top spot among the team’s batters with 265 runs in seven innings and an average of 44.16. He is expected to come out on top once again.

Lions vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Lutho Sipamla to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Lutho Sipamla’s 17-over spell in the last outing against Boland did not yield any wickets but he managed to deliver two maidens and achieve an economy rate of 2.76. He is the second leading wicket-taker for Lions with 16 wickets in seven innings and an average of 21.31, making him the top choice against Dolphins.

Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen was Dolphins’ leading bowler in the last encounter versus North West, as predicted, having taken a total of six wickets across two innings. He has furthered his lead at the top with 31 wickets in nine innings and an average of 20.29 which makes him the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.