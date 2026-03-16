Facts: In the last five meetings between Lions and North West, the tally is led by the former by 2-0.

The sides met once last season where the game was drawn.

Lions vs North West Chance of Winning

Lions will be elated with their current form. The team is having an unbeatable campaign so far after three games. They have won two games and one of their games ended in a draw. With that, they are placed at the top position of the points table. Lions have 60.02 points and will be confident coming into the next game, especially after a win against Titans in the last game.

North West had an ecstatic start in the competition. They won the first two games in the competition. However, their form took a hit in their previous encounter against Western Province where they suffered a loss. With two wins and a loss, they are placed at the second place of the points table. They have 57.04 points in the competition. They will be eager to get back on their winning horse.

North West' chance of winning: 40%

Lions' chance of winning: 60%

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Lions vs North West Betting Odds

The Lions clashed against the Titans in the last game. Titans batted first in the game and scored 368 & 158 runs respectively in the two innings. In reply, Lions posted 386 runs in the first innings followed by 141/1 in the second innings to win the game by 9 wickets. Siya Plaatjie was the best bowler from the side as he picked 7 wickets on his own. Bjorn Fortuin took 5 wickets. There were several impressive batting performances. Joshua Richards (54 & 61) and Dominic Hendricks (79 & 65*) were the batting highlights from the Lions.

North West met with Western Province in the last game. North West batted first in the game and secured 284 & 288 runs in the two innings. Rubin Hermann smashed 143 runs in the first innings followed by 108 runs in the later innings. Western Province batted second and scored 405 runs in the first innings. In the final innings, they had a small target to win. Western Province posted 173/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. .

Lions vs North West Toss Prediction

Skippers often weigh the early movement on offer at The Wanderers before deciding, but recent results show that batting first tends to pay off as the match wears on. The surface is characteristically quick and bouncy with generous carry for the seamers early in the game. However, once the initial shine fades and the pitch settles from Day 2 onward, run-scoring becomes much easier. In the 2024–25 and early 2025–26 CSA 4-Day Series fixtures at this venue, most captains who won the toss opted to bat first, aiming to build a strong total and dictate the tempo. Doing so allows them to make use of the best batting conditions before the pitch begins to deteriorate and assist the spinners and variable bounce later on.

Weather Report

Johannesburg is expected to experience pleasant spring conditions on October 21, with daytime temperatures ranging between 24°C and 26°C (75–79°F) and cooler nights dipping to around 10–12°C (50–54°F). Skies should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, though there is a slight chance of brief afternoon showers as the early rainy season begins to set in. Winds are likely to be moderate with mild humidity, creating comfortable conditions overall, while evenings will feel cool and refreshing.

North West Players List

Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Onke Nyaku, Diego Rosier, Rubin Hermann, Meeka-eel Prince, Alfred Mothoa, Jade de Klerk, Migael Pretorius, Dian Forrester, Janneman Malan, Caleb Seleka, Achille Cloete, Lutendo Tsanwani, Ludwig Schuld, Nealan van Heerden, Thobile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jade de Klerk All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Onke Nyaku Bowler Ruan de Swardt Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Dian Forrester All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West finished pretty low in the points table last season. However, the team is doing better than most in the competition. They suffered a loss in the last game but hold a strong squad to compete fiercely.

Lions Players List

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tshepo Ntuli, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli, Kagiso Rapulana, Juan Landsberg

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Richard Seletswane Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions are probably the strongest team in the mix. The team has a strong batting and bowling order. They won the first two games but faced a draw in the previous fixture.

Lions vs North West Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Lions lead the tally by 2-0.

North West Won: 0

Lions Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Lions vs North West Betting Tips

Lions to score over XXX runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

The Lions had a terrific start to their campaign this season. The team has a strong batting order. They feature Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks in the opening order. The pair played extremely well in the last season. The team posted 14, 108 and 85 runs for their first wicket in the first innings of the three games. Hendricks and Richards are in terrific form and posted half centuries in both the innings of the previous game. Looking at their form, they shall strike hard in the next game as well.

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Lions vs North West Top Batters

Rubin Hermann to be the top batter for North West

Rubin Hermann is the top scorer from the side currently. He has scored 345 runs in 6 innings. He smashed 143 & 108 runs respectively in the two innings of the last game.

Dominic Hendricks to be the top batter for Lions

After an inconsistent patch in the beginning, Hendricks has finally caught momentum in the competition. He posted 79 & and an unbeaten 65 runs in the two innings of the last game. The opener will be ready for yet another knock in the next outing.

Lions vs North West Top Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for Lions

Bjorn Fortuin has always kept batters at their toes. He has picked 7 wickets in the competition so far. He took 5 wickets in the last game.

Alfred Mothoa to be the top bowler for North West

Alfred Mothoa is a terrific bowler. He has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings of the game. He took 2 wickets in the last game.