Facts: Since Lions’ last outing was abandoned, Zubayr Hamza remains their leading batter with 425 runs in nine innings.

Dewald Brevis continues to lead Titans’ batting order with 547 runs in ten innings so far.

Lions and Titans are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in their last five head-to-head games.

Lions vs Titans Chances of Winning

Lions were denied the chance to extend their lead in the points table considering their previous match against the Knights was washed out completely. They also had quite a bit of bad luck prior to that as they took on Dolphins; the latter batted first to score 357 and Lions were well on their way to chasing it down. They posted 250/2 during their attempt to hunt down the target with Joshua Richards and Zubayr Hamza not out on 130 and 62, respectively. However, the match ended at this juncture since the second day was washed out and time did not permit a completion of this fixture.

Titans looked rather competitive in their last encounter against Boland where the latter were bundled out for 252. Naturally, it was easy for Titans to surpass the target as they racked in 323/6 before their four days were up. This time, their openers went all out as Rivaldo Moonsamy top-scored with 117 runs while skipper Neil Brand scored 61 runs. Additionally, Dewald Brevis added 80 runs to the tally which put the team in a highly advantageous position. However, the game was drawn at this juncture due to time constraints.

Lions chance of winning - 56%

Titans chance of winning - 44%

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Lions vs Titans Betting Tips

Lions to score high before first dismissal

Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks have been a stable, reliable opening duo for Lions from the start of the season. Although they have had their ups and downs so far, their trajectory over the last five matches is promising. They have added 53, 33, 5, 30, 3, 10 and 22 runs to the first wicket and their improvement inspires confidence that they will bring their A-game to the final. Moreover, Richards and Hendricks are averaging at 39.25 and 50.00 , respectively, which puts their opening partnership in a position of advantage against Titans’ bowlers.

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction

Four matches have been played at The Wanderers Stadium this season where the toss winners elected to bat first on three occasions. They had good reason to do so with an average first innings total of 342 in the tournament thus far. Moreover, the teams batting first took victory in three games until now which will make batting first the safe option for the final as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests predominantly sunny conditions at Johannesburg on match day and there is absolutely no threat of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (C) Batter Muhammad Manack All-rounder Zubayr Hamza Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions have not had much luck on their side in the past three matches with two draws and an abandoned game. However, they have the firepower to come good and overcome Titans, especially with their batting lineup.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lesego Kokohlabana, Brayden Hicks.

Predicted Playing XI

Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Merrick Brett Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Matthew Boast Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans have an inconsistent top order as a result of too many changes and that does not bode well for them at this crucial stage.

Lions vs Titans Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head encounters between Lions and Titans, the teams are tied with two victories each.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lions - 2

Titans - 2

Draw - 1

Lions vs Titans Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Titans’ opening wicket tends to be a hit or miss which makes their partnership rather difficult to gauge. In the last three outings, they have had a plethora of different opening combinations which has resulted in tumultuous stands of 115, 0, 39 and 0 runs. Although Lions’ first wicket totals have not been particularly praiseworthy, Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks are their mainstay opening pair and together, they have piled on 53, 33, 5 and 30 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter have a significantly better chance of achieving a competitive opening score than Titans’ opening order in the final.

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Lions vs Titans Best Batters

Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ Best Batter

Zubayr Hamza continues to be Lions’ top run scorer in the tournament so far with 425 runs in nine innings. He has a whopping five half-centuries so far, the last of which was scored in the previous completed game against Dolphins with 62* runs. With an average of 53.12, he is expected to be their leading batter once again.

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

Dewald Brevis scored his second half-century of the season as he amassed 80 runs in the previous game against Boland. He has extended his lead as Titans’ top batter with 547 runs in ten innings and an average of 54.70. He is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming match as well.

Lions vs Titans Best Bowlers

Lutho Sipamla to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Lutho Sipamla was the second highest wicket-taker in the last match against Dolphins where he picked three wickets in 19 overs which included four maidens and an economy rate of 3.21. Overall, he is the joint leading bowler for Lions with 19 wickets in eight innings and an average of 21.15. He is the top pick for the next game as well.

Junior Dala to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Junior Dala was tied as the second leading wicket-taker of the last match against Boland, having taken two wickets in his 14-over spell, including two maidens and an economy rate of 2.64. He is among the top bowlers for the team with 18 wickets in nine innings along with a stellar average of 19.00, making him the leading contender against Lions.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lions Lions to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Titans to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch) Lions and Titans are both the most competitive teams in the tournament this season as the top two on the table. Lions were the table toppers during the group stage with three wins and three draws while the other match was abandoned. They were the only side who remained undefeated in the tournament while Titans suffered two defeats, won twice and drew three games. Both squads look strong going into the final but Lions have the upper hand, making them the favorites for the title. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





