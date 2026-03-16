Facts: Titans captain Donovan Ferreira scored 123 and 70 across the two innings vs Boland

North West opener Lesiba Ngoepe smashed a first innings hundred vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland

North West pacer Shimane Mothoa picked six wickets against KwaZulu-Natal Inland

North West vs Titans CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 Chance of Winning

After the first round of matches, North West are the table-toppers. They defeated Inlands by eight wickets in their tournament-opener. Titans, on the other hand, suffered a nine-wicket hammering from Boland.

Titans were made to follow on after they gave away 616/9 in the first innings. They scored over 300 runs in both the innings, but the mammoth first innings total from Boland forced them to play the catching game throughout the match. Their bowling is a big concern now, and the very strong batting line-up of North West is expected to make the most of the opportunity. Three North West batters hit a fifty each in the first innings of their opener against Inlands, while one smashed a hundred at the top. North West also showed potential with the ball by bundling out the opposition for 98 runs only in the second innings. Quite clearly, North West have a good edge over Titans in the upcoming match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26.

North West chances of winning: 60%

Titans chances of winning: 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Raynard Van Tonder scored 73 runs off 108 balls against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the first innings. In the second innings, the 27-year-old number three of North West remained unbeaten on 10. Tonder carries a first-class average of 43.58 in 59 matches, and there is a good chance that he would be amongst runs once again. Placing your bets on the right-hander could prove to be a wise decision.

D Galiem of Titans was one of the positives for Titans in their first match against Boland. He scored unbeaten 110 runs off 206 balls in the first innings, and also picked a wicket. The hundreds helped Titans go past 300, and save themselves from further embarrassment. The pacer has shown ability with the bat, and could be a safe bet for the fans in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds North West to score over 20.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Lhuan-dre Pretorius to score over 35.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

North West vs Titans Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and electing to bat first was seen in each of the three matches which were played in the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. The trend is expected to continue at least in the second round.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Potchefstroom on Thursday, October 2. There is no chance of rain. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h. Good cricketing conditions are expected on the remaining three days as well.

North West News & Player List

North West Player List

Meeka eel Prince, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Wihan Lubbe (c), Rubin Hermann (wk), Ruan de Swardt, Dian Forrester, Onke Nyaku, Jade de Klerk, Achille Cloete, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) Batter Rubin Hermann (wk) Wicket-keeper Ruan de Swardt All-rounder Dian Forrester All-rounder Onke Nyaku Bowler Jade de Klerk Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Shimane Alfred Mothoa Bowler

North West Team Form

North West registered an emphatic eight-wicket win in their tournament-opener. They have lost just one of their last five games, and settled for draws thrice.

Titans News & Player List

Titans Player List

Neil Brand, Lesego Senokwane, Keegan Petersen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Janco Smit, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Merrick Brett, Corbin Bosch

Predicted Playing XI

Neil Brand Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Donovan Ferreira (c) All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Janco Smit Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler

Titans Form

Titans lost their first match of the CSA 4-Day Series against Boland by nine wickets. The side has lost two matches and settled for three draws in their last five games.

North West vs Titans Head to Head

Four matches have been played between the two sides till date. The last match ended in a draw but the remaining three have been won by Titans.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

North West: 0

Titans: 3

Draw: 1

North West vs Titans Betting Odds

North West to score over 20.5 runs before fall of first wicket

North West openers Lesiba Ngoepe and Meeka eel Prince partnered for 85 runs in their first outing together in the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. Ngoepe scored 154, while Prince chipped in with 46 off 84. The opening pair was changed in the second innings as Rubin Hermann walked out to bat with Prince. However, Hermann departed without scoring as the first wicket fell for two runs only. Prince, on the other hand, scored 15 off 26 balls. Had Ngoepe and Prince opened again, North West might have chased down the 37-run target without losing any wicket. Titans allowed a 41-run partnership when they bowled last against Boland in the second innings of their opening fixture. Boland scored 616/9 against them in the first innings. There is a good chance that North West openers will easily manage to score over 20 runs together against Titans.

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North West vs Titans Top Batters

Lesiba Ngoepe to be North West's Top Batter

North West opener Lesiba Ngoepe found early rhythm in the CSA 4-Day Series 2025-26 by scoring 154 off 206 in the first innings. The knock consisted of as many as 23 fours. The southpaw did not bat in the second innings as his team was asked to chase down a small target of 37. The 32-year-old has featured in 115 first-class matches and scored 5406 runs.

Donovan Ferreira to be Titans' top batter

Titans captain Donovan Ferreira top-scored for his team with 123 off 140 runs in the first innings against Boland. He stood up for his team in the second innings as well, playing a counter-attacking innings of 70 runs off just 66 balls. The right-hander's team lost but he showed the true character of a leader. The 27-year-old South Africa international will be a batter to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

North West vs Titans Top Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon to be North West's top bowler

31-year-old Daryn Dupavillon picked two wickets in the first innings against North West and one from four overs in the second innings. The pacer has featured in 90 first-class matches and picked 265 wickets at an average of 27.30.

Shimane Mothoa to be Titans' top bowler

Shimane Mothoa picked four wickets as Inlands were bundled out for 98 in the second innings. The pacer picked two wickets in the second innings. The 35-year-old veteran has picked 177 wickets in 75 first-class matches.