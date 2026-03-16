Facts: Ruan de Swardt remains North West’s top batter with 465 runs in eight innings.

Western Province’s George Linde is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 521 runs in eight innings.

North West vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Despite having a formidable batting lineup this season, North West have been unable to take any victories whatsoever so far. They were quite competitive in the last match versus Titans where the former batted first and scored 345 runs; opener Matthew Kleinveldt was the top scorer with 97 runs, followed by skipper Wihan Lubbe and Bamanye Xenxe who scored 84 and 51 runs, respectively. Titans, though, surpassed their target with 463 runs on the board while North West set out to snatch the lead back. However, as they scored 189/1, they were out of time and the teams had to draw.

Western Province, too, were involved in a high scoring endeavor against Boland in the previous match where the former posted a daunting total of 592 before declaring the score. Opener Tony de Zorzi and skipper Kyle Verreynne went guns blazing with 141 and 131 runs, respectively. Additionally, there were several valuable contributions from George Linde, Edward Moore and David Bedingham who notched up 91, 75 and 68 runs, respectively. The bowlers restricted Boland to 318 and Western Province posted an extra 106 runs before declaring but the match had to be drawn as the time ran out.

North West chance of winning - 61%

Western Province chance of winning - 39%

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North West vs Western Province Betting Tips

North West to score high before first dismissal

Matthew Kleinveldt has been the only regular opener for the team in the tournament this season and his partners have shifted between Lesiba Ngoepe, Janneman Malan and Rubin Hermann in the last five matches. Regardless, their partnerships have flourished since they have secured stands of 43, 51, 15, 34, 116, 53, 136*, 24 and 12 runs. They are expected to be destructive once again as they take on Western Province.

North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Senwes Park has been a high scoring venue this season with an impressive average stand of 510 after two matches. Although both games were drawn, the toss winners elected to bat first on both occasions. Chasing is not impossible on this surface but batting first is certainly advantageous and will be the toss winning side’s top choice.

Weather Report

A 70% chance of a washout is predicted at Potchefstroom with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius, causing major disruptions to the game.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Janneman Malan, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Janneman Malan Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Taheer Isaacs Wicket-keeper Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler

North West Team Form

North West drew their first four matches and lost to Dolphins before drawing their previous match as well. They have the firepower to score big but their bowling lineup is not very effective.

Western Province Player List

Beuran Hendricks (c), Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja, Oliver Whitehead, Juan James.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Edward Moore All-rounder Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Juan James All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Beuran Hendricks (C) Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Jody Lawrence Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province’s batting is extremely powerful and their bowling attack is also quite balanced.

North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head

Western Province lead their tally against North West by a scoreline of 3-1 in their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

North West - 1

Western Province - 3

Draw - 1

North West vs Western Province Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Western Province’s first wicket stands in the last three games have been either hit or miss with no middle ground. Tony de Zorzi and Daniel Smith are the new opening pair for the team and they have set up totals of 77, 9, 76, 0, 2 and 84 runs in the previous three encounters. North West, on the contrary, have maintained an impressive level of consistency despite undergoing a chance in their opening duo. Janneman Malan was replaced by Lesiba Ngoepe for the last match to open with mainstay Matthew Kleinveldt but the team boasts opening totals of 43, 51, 15, 34 and 116 runs in the last three outings. Their ability to be stable makes them the favorite opening wicket for the next game.

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North West vs Western Province Best Batters

Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Batter

In the last match against Titans, Ruan de Swardt got to play a single innings in which he departed for a mere 20 runs. However, his lead at the top remains unthreatened as he has 465 runs in eight innings thus far with an average of 93.00. This includes a whopping five half-centuries and he is expected to be top batter in the upcoming game.

George Linde to be Western Province’s Best Batter

George Linde was among the top scorers for Western Province in the previous encounter against Boland where he scored 91 runs, marking his fourth half-century of the season. He is in a league of his own with 521 runs in eight innings and an average of 65.12 so far. His consistency makes him a dependable choice for the next game, too.

North West vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be North West’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen took part in his first match of the season in the previous outing against Titans where he achieved a remarkable fifer. He delivered 30 overs in total which included three maidens and an economy rate of 4.40. With an average of 26.40, he is anticipated to continue doing well.

Jody Lawrence to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last encounter, Jody Lawrence was the top bowler for Western Province with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and one more wicket in the following innings. He is also the team’s leading bowler overall with 18 wickets in seven innings and an average of 19.00 which makes him the top contender for the next outing as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Western Province North West to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)

Western Province to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch) North West do not have any wins to their credit so far which comes as a surprise considering their stellar batting displays. They are currently seventh on the points table which is second-to-last, and they have registered one loss and five draws. Western Province are a few spots ahead in fourth with two wins, one defeat and three drawn matches. Moreover, they have a 3-1 lead over North West in the previous five head-to-head encounters which makes Western Province the top choice to emerge victorious. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





