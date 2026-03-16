Facts: In the last four meetings between Northern Cape and Mpumalanga Rhinos, the tally is led by the former by 3-0.

The sides met once last season where the game ended up in a draw.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chance of Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos had a great campaign last year. They lost a single game while winning on two occasions. Three of their games ended up in a draw. With that, the team finished at the 3rd place of the standings with 92.22 points. The Rhinos have it in them to go all the way this time.

Northern Cape had an outstanding last season and will be looking to repeat that performance this time. Northern Cape finished at the second place of the table last season with smashing performances throughout the season. The team had the most wins in the competition, 5, without losing any game. They possessed 103.24 points in the competition.

Mpumalanga Rhinos' chance of winning: 45%

Northern Cape' chance of winning: 55%

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Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Northern Cape had a stellar run in the previous season, dominating the league with five wins out of six to storm into the final, which ultimately ended in a draw. They return this year with another well-balanced unit, eager to reassert their dominance. At the heart of their batting is Ernest Kemm, the standout performer from last season. Supporting him will be skipper Ruan Haasbroek, who not only leads the side but also smashed many runs in the competition, making him a vital cog in the batting unit. Cole Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Romano Terblanche, and Modiri Litheko will strengthen the middle order. Their bowling attack was equally instrumental in securing a top-two finish, and with most of that core retained, Northern Cape will look well set to mount another strong title challenge.

The Mpumalanga Rhinos enjoyed a solid campaign last season, finishing third with two wins, a single defeat, and three drawn encounters. With much of their core group retained, the team will be eyeing that next step, pushing into the finals this time around. Leading their batting charge once again will be Benjamin van Niekerk, who was outstanding in the previous edition. Alongside him, Yassar Cook proved equally reliable to further strengthen an already formidable top order. Adding depth and stability are Jurie Snyman and skipper Muhammed Mayet. On the bowling front, Kurtlyn Mannikam will remain their trump card after emerging as the leading wicket-taker last season. Support will come from Jon Hinrichsen and Gareth Dukes in the bowling order.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

At the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, conditions in first-class cricket often make the toss a tricky call. The surface generally starts off good for batting, offering true bounce and value for shots on the first day. However, as the game progresses, it tends to slow down and can assist spinners in the later stages, while variable bounce may trouble batters. Given these factors, the captain winning the toss is more likely to bat first in a first-class fixture. Last season of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 saw only two scores over 300 being posted at Diamond Oval, with the highest being Northern Cape’s 328 in their first innings.

Weather Report

Diamond Oval starts with help for seamers in the morning, slows down by days two and three, and gradually brings spinners into play. Batters who stay patient are rewarded, and clear weather should ensure a full contest.

Northern Cape Players List

Romano Terblanche, Tshepo Ntuli, Morne Venter, Garnett Tarr, Nonenela Yikha, Odirile Modimokoane, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, James Ritchie, Benjamin van Rensburg, Ronan Herrmann

Predicted Playing XI

Ronan Hermann Batter Cole Abrahams Batter Ruan Haasbroek(C) All-rounder Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Romano Terblanche All-rounder Basheeru-Deen Walters Batter Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape is a strong team. They had a terrific campaign last season and are packed with prolific batters and bowlers in the squad.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Players List

Karabo Mogotsi, Yassar Cook, Muhammad Mayet, Musa Twala, Hermann Rolfes, Gareth Dukes, Themba Maupa, Zakir Kathrada, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Aubrey Swanepoel, Jon Hinrichsen, Tetelo Maphaka, Ben van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Yassar Cook Wicket-keeper Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Nonelela Yikha Batter Gareth Dukes All-rounder Jon Heinrichsen All-rounder Jurie Snyman Batter Karabo Mogotsi Bowler Benjamin van Niekerk Bowler Musa Twala Bowler Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Recent Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos finished at the 3rd place with a decent performance in the tournament. They will be ready for yet another terrific campaign.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Northern Cape clearly dominated with three wins while Mpumalanga Rhinos failed to register a single victory.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Won: 0

Northern Cape Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Northern Cape is a fantastic team and produced impressive batting innings throughout the competition. Their opening order revolved around Ernest Kemm and Modiri Litheko who averaged at 48.66 and 14.54 last season. They scored 113 and 27 runs before their first wicket in the first innings of their last two first class games. In the last clash against Mpumalanga Rhinos, Northern Cape posted 4 runs for the first wicket. Despite that, Northern Cape have a terrific opening order and will be expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Batters

Benjamin van Niekerk to be the top batter for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Benjamin van Niekerk is expected to be the mainstay of the batting again, after topping their batting charts in the last edition with 448 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.

Cole Abrahams to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Cole Abrahams was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He amassed 290 runs from 8 innings at an average of 41.42.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Bowlers

Tshepo Ntuli to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Tshepo Ntuli leads the pack after phenomenal figures in the wicket charts last year with 31 wickets in 9 innings. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.

Kurtlyn Mannikam to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Kurtlyn Mannikam will be key to their bowling plans after finishing last season as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 19 in just four matches.