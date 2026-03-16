Facts: In the last four meetings between South Western Districts and Mpumalanga, the tally is led by the former by 2-0.

The sides met once last season where SWD won the game by 8 wickets.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Chance of Winning

SWD had a middling campaign: some strong wins and a few close losses. They showed good fight, especially in matches they were expected to be under pressure, but couldn’t convert enough into more wins. However, the team started this campaign with a bang. They entered with a win over Limpopo. The team batted extremely well and are currently placed at the 3rd place of the points table with 23.58 points.

Mpumalanga had a great campaign last year. They lost a single game while winning on two occasions. Mpumalanga started their campaign with a win over Northern Cape. The team knocked impressive scores in the two innings. With a win, the team is placed at the second place with 26.12 points. They will enter with confidence in the next fixture.

Mpumalanga' chance of winning: 45%

South Western Districts' chance of winning: 55%

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South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Betting Odds

In their latest match against Limpopo, South Western Districts turned in a dominant performance. SWD elected to bat first and piled up 490 in their only innings. Highlights came from George van Heerden, who remained unbeaten on 221 while steering the innings. R. Terblanche with 72, Y. Valli with 49, and K. Jacobs added 43 runs to the total. With the ball, SWD were equally impressive. They bowled out Limpopo twice, first for 173 and then 156 (declared), to win by an innings and 161 runs. Key bowlers included T. Karelse, who picked up 5 wickets in the second innings, and D. Radebe, who took 3 in the first. Overall, SWD’s batting dominance up front and incisive bowling across both innings sealed a commanding victory.

Mpumalanga piled up a huge total of 463 in their first innings, setting a strong foundation. Muhammed Mayet scored a huge 269 off 337 balls, showing great patience and dominance. Other useful contributions came from Karabo Mogotsi (27) and Yassar Cook (43), helping build that large total. In response, Northern Cape were bowled out for 219 in 80.3 overs in their first innings. Mpumalanga declared their second innings at 177, giving Northern Cape a target. Kurtlyn Mannikam starred with 5/29 in the second innings, and Swanepoel also chipped in, ensuring Northern Cape were dismissed for 163. Mpumalanga won the game by 258 runs.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Toss Prediction

First-innings scores tend to hover around 130–190 in many matches, suggesting early-day conditions might favor bowlers somewhat. There isn’t a strong trend of the team batting first or second dominating; matches have been won by both sides, depending on how well the toss winner uses the conditions. Given the balance but slight early assistance to bowlers, my pick would be: If you win the toss, choose to field first (bowl). Early movement and favorable bowling conditions may let you pick up wickets, and if you can restrict the opposition, then batting becomes easier later once the pitch settles.

Weather Report

Daytime high around 24 °C and a low near 11 °C. The skies are expected to be mostly cloudy to overcast, possibly with light drizzle. Conditions will feel cool, especially in early morning hours, and there may be some moisture in the air.

South Western Districts Players List

Liam Alder, Banele Cele, Beni Hansen, Kyle Jacobs, Mondli Khumalo, Pheko Moletsane, Zack Momberg, Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, George van Heerden, Tyrece Karelse, Sintu Majiza, Liyabona Malife, Heath Richards

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Engelbrecht Wicket-keeper Ruan Terblanche Batter Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Yaseen Valli (c) Batter George Van Heerden Batter Beni Hansen Batter Jade Richter All-rounder Tyrese Karelse Bowler Banele Cele Bowler Liam Alder Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts is a strong team. They had a terrific campaign last season and are packed with prolific batters and bowlers in the squad. They scored 490 runs in the only innings they played and managed to win the last game.

Mpumalanga Players List

Karabo Mogotsi, Yassar Cook, Muhammad Mayet, Musa Twala, Hermann Rolfes, Gareth Dukes, Themba Maupa, Zakir Kathrada, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Aubrey Swanepoel, Jon Hinrichsen, Tetelo Maphaka, Ben van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Musawenkosi Twala Wicket-keeper Aubrey Swanepoel All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Gareth Dukes All-rounder Zakir Kathrada Batter Ricus Kramm Bowler Karabo Mogotsi Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler

Mpumalanga Recent Form

Mpumalanga finished at the 3rd place with a decent performance in the tournament. They began their campaign with a terrific performance in the last game. They looked strong in the batting order and also bowled well to defeat Northern Cape in the last fixture.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, South Western Districts clearly dominated with two wins while Mpumalanga failed to register any win.

Mpumalanga Won: 0

South Western Districts Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

South Western Districts to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Betting Tips

South Western Districts is a fantastic team and produced impressive batting innings throughout the competition. Their opening order revolves around Ruan Terblanche and Yaseen Valli who look in terrific form. They scored 85 runs for their opening partnership. Valli knocked 49 runs while Terblanche smashed 72 runs in the game. Looking at their form, the side will be looking to replicate a similar performance in the next game.

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South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Top Batters

George van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts

George van Heerden is a strong batting presence in the team. He scored an unbeaten 221 runs in the last game.

Muhammed Mayet to be the top batter for Mpumalanga

Muhammed Mayet was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He amassed an unbeaten 269 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Top Bowlers

Liam Alder to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

Liam Alder was one of the best bowlers in the last game for South Western Districts. He picked 4 wickets in the first innings, followed by 2 wickets in the second.

Kurtlyn Mannikam to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga

Kurtlyn Mannikam will be key to their bowling order in the next game. He took 6 wickets in the last game. He took 5 wickets in the second innings of the last outing.